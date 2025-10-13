‘You’re Fired’: Mike Collins Sends Schumer’s Errand Boy a Pink Slip

Now that we’re nearly two weeks into the Schumer Shutdown, we can see how recalcitrant the Democrats can be. These Democrats are willing for our servicemen and women to go without pay because they refuse to pass a clean continuing resolution that doesn’t offer healthcare benefits to people who are in the country illegally.

Both of Georgia’s senators, who represent the radical interests of the far left over the people of the Peach State, are part of the stubborn coterie of Democrats who are keeping the government shut down. One of them, Sen. John Ossoff, is up for reelection in 2026, and one of the Republicans running to unseat him delivered a compelling trolling message on Monday.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) wrote in an email on Monday:

It’s been 13 days since Jon Ossoff abandoned the people of Georgia to vote with California and New York to shut down the government because he’s fighting to give healthcare to illegal aliens. Meanwhile, federal aid for farmers is blocked, our military was at risk of missing a paycheck until President Trump stepped in, and our economy is saddled with uncertainty. We the people have had enough. It’s time for Georgians to have a U.S. Senator that stands for our values, not the California Crazies or New York Nutjobs.

Collins delivered a unique message to Ossoff’s office in Atlanta on Monday: a pink slip.

I just made a special delivery to Schumer's errand boy, Jon Ossoff. pic.twitter.com/2oCbJ8myaP — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) October 13, 2025

Collins has a reputation for his sense of humor. The Hill pointed out in 2023 how Collins handled the House Speaker situation with a lighthearted touch:

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) found levity and catharsis through the memes and one-liners about the saga he posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter — and so did plenty of other people in and outside of Washington. “A little bit of levity can help ease the tensions in a lot of ways,” Collins told The Hill. Collins is happily adopting his newfound brand as digital class clown. His pinned post takes White-Out to his business card to dub himself a “memer,” rather than “member,” of Congress.

Collins also knows how to work across party lines to get things accomplished, a feat that we saw in his tireless efforts to get the Laken Riley Act passed. It’s a skill that the vast majority of Democrats refuse to use during this shutdown saga.

In a wide-open race for the GOP nomination, Collins is running a solid campaign. He raised an impressive $1.9 million in eight weeks, and polling shows that he’s the candidate in the best position to take Ossoff down. Unlike the unmemorable Rep. Buddy Carter and the failed football coach Derek Dooley, whom Gov. Brian Kemp is backing heavily, Collins has momentum.

With a ground game that extends into all of Georgia’s 159 counties, Collins has grassroots support. His dozens of endorsements from within the state and throughout the country demonstrate that other conservative leaders know that Collins will do an impressive job in the Senate.

It’s time to send Jon Ossoff packing, and Mike Collins is just the man to take care of it. I bet he’d even allow Ossoff to use one of his trucks to pack up his offices and D.C. residence and haul everything back to Georgia.

