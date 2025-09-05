Shameful: Ossoff Claims Victory for VA Reform He Didn’t Write, Didn’t Vote On

If we know one thing about Democrats, it’s that they’ll use Americans as props in their efforts to stay in power. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is a prime example of this phenomenon.

Earlier this week, Ossoff’s office touted the VA Home Loan Reform Act as an accomplishment that the senator had a hand in:

WATCH: The bipartisan VA Home Loan Reform Act championed by Sen. Ossoff to protect veterans facing foreclosure and homelessness has been signed into law. pic.twitter.com/E2l8h4tXrG — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) September 3, 2025

According to Congress.gov, “This bill authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to take certain actions in cases of default on home loans under the VA home loan program and establishes a partial claim program.” Ossoff is campaigning on “championing” the bill, but all he did was hold a press conference with a Marine he used as a prop. The author of the legislation, Rep. Derric Van Orden (R-Wis.), is calling him out on it.

Van Orden posted on X, “This is a bald faced LIE. @SenOssoff had absolutely nothing to do with this bill, and I mean nothing. He did not even VOTE for it, it passed by UC. This disgusting and shameful behavior must stop. Veterans are not political props.”

He commented on his post with a call for people to call Ossoff’s office and shame the senator for trying to campaign on the back of a bill that he had nothing to do with: “If are a veteran, know a veteran, or care about veterans not being punked by some lying politician, please call his office and express your collective disgust. Senator Ossoff’s Office Number: 202-224-3521”

“Amen brother!” commented Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who is running for the GOP nomination to unseat Ossoff. “Says one thing in GA, does another in DC.”

Van Orden has endorsed Collins (as have I) because he knows that Collins will fight for our veterans rather than using them as props. Van Orden said:

As a retired Navy SEAL, I know a fighter when I see one. Mike Collins has been fighting for America First values in Congress since day one. Mike isn’t your typical slick-talking politician. He’s a trucker, job creator, and one of the most effective America First voices in Congress. I trust Mike to stand up for our veterans and warfighters at all costs, and never turn our soldiers’ sacrifices into political profit.

This isn’t the first time Ossoff has tried to gain political favor by claiming credit for victories for our military and veterans. Back in April, I wrote about how Ossoff voted for the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that raised military pay but voted against the continuing resolution that would fund those raises.

Ossoff has used Georgia veterans & service members as props before.



Ossoff voted against funding for military pay raises this year.



But he took credit anyway, and even got a photo out of it. https://t.co/pUsAamLfXQ pic.twitter.com/Is3XqGNeJP — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) September 5, 2025

Who does Ossoff think he’s fooling? Georgia voters know that he doesn’t care about anything but his power. This is why we need to vote him out in 2026 and ensure that he never has an opportunity to use our servicemen, servicewomen, and veterans to try to score cheap political points again.

