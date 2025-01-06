NBC News Goes After 'False Claims' That Aren't False in Congressman's J6 X Post

To hear the mainstream media tell the tale, Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst moment in our nation’s history. While there’s no denying that the incursion on the Capitol was an unfortunate event, the media and the Biden administration’s overreaction to it was even worse.

Four years later as Congress gathers to certify another presidential election, the 2021 incident is still fresh on the minds of leftists. The NBC News liveblog about today’s election certification is full of references to four years ago. One of those references is a ridiculous assertion that Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) made “false claims” in a post on X on Monday morning.

Collins, who has a reputation for humorous posts on X, wrote:

On #ThisDayInHistory in 2021, thousands of peaceful grandmothers gathered in Washington, D.C., to take a self-guided, albeit unauthorized, tour of the U.S. Capitol building. Earlier that day, President Trump held a rally, where supporters walked to the Capitol to peacefully protest the certification of the 2020 election. During this time, some individuals entered the Capitol, took photos, and explored the building before leaving. Since then, hundreds of peaceful protestors have been hunted down, arrested, held in solitary confinement, and treated unjustly. Countless hours and taxpayer dollars have been spent pursuing innocent grandmothers and raiding President Trump’s home, while terrorists and millions of illegal immigrants continue to cross our nation’s borders, causing havoc in our communities. Thankfully, President Trump has announced that, on day one of his presidency, he will grant pardons to nonviolent defendants.

Full disclosure: Collins is my congressman, and I think the world of him. I also enjoy his sense of humor on social media.

Doltish reporters Rebecca Shabad and Ryan J. Reilly breathlessly reported that “Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., falsely claimed in a lengthy post on X this morning that "thousands of peaceful grandmothers" gathered Jan. 6, 2021, to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol building and that people peacefully explored the building.” They go on and on about “false” and “untrue” claims in Collins’ post, including some assertions that aren’t false.

The thing is, it’s obvious that the tone of Collins’ post is flippant and somewhat dismissive, but what he says is a smart-aleck treatment of the day rather than a lie. Collins downplays the severity of the day but highlights the treatment of Jan. 6 protesters at the hands of the Biden administration. It’s not “false” as much as it is sarcastic, yet the NBC reporters don’t have a sense of humor when it comes to overdramatizing the events of four years ago today.

“Collins' office didn't immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on his false claims,” Shabad and Reilly densely state. In other words, Collins’ office didn’t dignify this nonsense with a response.

There's more: Reilly, who has decamped to Bluesky to join his fellow leftists, has stayed on Twitter just to hawk his book about the "sedition hunters" who set out to rat on Jan. 6 protesters and make their lives a living hell.

We can’t totally downplay what happened four years ago, but bucking the left by not acting as if Jan. 6, 2021, was some dark day in the history of democracy isn’t “false claims” or “untrue” statements. This is why the American people can't trust the mainstream media.