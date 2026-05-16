I Know Voter Fraud Is Wrong and All, but Who’s up for a Super-Fun Road Trip to Los Angeles?

Back in 2000, when my then-fiancé, now-wife (Johanna), and I lived in Hawaii, I could spot her in a crowd from over a mile away. See, she’s a Dutch citizen — and according to the laws of her country, she’s 5-feet-10 and has blonde hair. (All Dutch people are tall and blonde. Hawaiians are tiny and have dark hair. True story: I had to crouch my hulking 5-foot, 11-inch body, just to fit beneath our Hawaiian shower.)

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Then we moved to Los Angeles.

Talk about a total role reversal: We’d go to the mall… and she’d just vanish. Back then, LA was the land of the 5-foot-10 blondes! (Sometimes, I’d accidentally go home with the wrong woman. Johanna would be furious, but c’mon, tall blondes all kinda look the same.)

We left Los Angeles in 2003 — thank God. L.A. has since devolved into a smoldering, inhospitable, feces-addled hellhole.

I couldn’t imagine trying to raise a family there anymore.

It’s a shame, too. Back in the early 2000s, L.A. still had its faults: It was a superficial, overpriced, status-obsessed city with wacky priorities. (L.A.’s the only place where I’ve seen Ferraris parked outside of coin-operated laundromats because the yutzes who drove ‘em couldn’t afford an apartment with a washing machine.)

But it was still a great American city with beautiful beaches, fantastic restaurants, and a thriving economy. When you thought of L.A., you imagined movie stars, cutting-edge fashion, and “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Not anymore.

Today, Los Angeles is an open-air toilet for meth-heads. It still hasn’t recovered from the 2025 fires, which killed 31 people and caused $33.9 billion in damage. Roughly 155 square kilometers of L.A. was incinerated — an area larger than the entire city of San Francisco. Over 16,000 structures were destroyed.

And so far, the city has rebuilt only 10 houses!

One of the destroyed homes belonged to reality TV star Spencer Pratt, who’s currently running for mayor as a Republican. He has climbed to second place in recent polling, trailing the incumbent mayor, Karen Bass, by single digits. The establishment is nervous.

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CNN (May 16, 2026): Can Spencer Pratt Ride Viral Videos to Victory in the Race for LA Mayor?

Spencer Pratt might be a candidate uniquely suited for the moment: An elder millennial with everywhere-all-the-time social media instincts, bluntly spelling out Los Angeles’ challenges with homelessness, crime and mismanagement and laying blame at the feet of its entrenched Democratic establishment. The 42-year-old former reality television star’s willingness to be raw and provocative, on the bet that authenticity is the coin of today’s political realm, helps explain the growing buzz — particularly among Republicans who see in Pratt traits similar to those that catapulted Donald Trump into the White House twice — around his run against unpopular Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the nominally nonpartisan June 2 primary.

In CNN’s (unbiased, of course) analysis, Pratt’s biggest obstacle is that he’s a Republican — and L.A. Democrats would NEVER vote for a Republican:

“For as creative and as imaginative and as fun as Spencer Pratt’s campaign is, they run into a real math equation come June 3, if they make the runoff,” [Democratic strategist Michael] Trujillo said. “The fact that Spencer is still a registered Republican will be reasons one, two and three for Democrats to reject him.” […] Trump lost the county of Los Angeles, which encompasses the city, by 49 percentage points in 2016, 44 points in 2020 and 33 points in 2024 — and the city is bluer than the county. Registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in the city of Los Angeles by about a four-to-one margin. Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, an independent-turned-Democrat, tried to challenge Bass from the center in the 2022 mayoral election, and lost that race by 10 points.

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But on the other hand, because L.A. is so liberal, the city opposes voter IDs. It’s a statewide phenomenon that’s actually listed on the state government website: “In most cases, a California voter is not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot.”

This means that we could do the funniest prank ever:

🚨 LOL, Americans are now TROLLING LA Mayor Karen Bass



“I will be flying to Los Angeles to illegally vote for Spencer Pratt. What they going to do, ID me?!” 😂



That would be “Jim Crow 2.0!”



Pratt needs to win, and we need the SAVE America Act — COMMON SENSE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/htviyONkDn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

Let me be clear: Voting fraud is illegal. Nobody should break the law. (Don’t do it, boys and girls.) This column’s tongue is firmly in cheek.

But c’mon, funny is funny!

And besides, Spencer Pratt is the only leading candidate for mayor who opposes noncitizens voting in LA elections. Which beckons the very obvious question: If illegals are allowed to vote, then why can’t American citizens?

Theoretically, why couldn’t a few million or so Americans take a Los Angeles road trip and vote for Pratt? It’d be fun!

Don’t say it’s because we aren’t legal residents of L.A., because technically speaking, neither are the illegal aliens!

Liberals have long lionized “civil disobedience” and slogans like “No Justice, No Peace.” We saw it a lot during the ICE protests: Morally upstanding left-wingers called attention to (self-perceived) injustices by deliberately violating “bad” laws.

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Couldn’t we use the same justification to encourage pro-Pratt voter fraud?

Because the unfortunate truth is, Democrats won’t give a damn about preventing voter fraud… until it helps Republicans. Their calculus isn’t based on right and wrong, but opportunism and partisan gain.

But if the Republicans win because of voter fraud, the Democrats’ calculus will change in an instant: They’ll suddenly become sticklers for safe, legal elections!

It’d be the fastest, most efficient way to end DNC opposition. After all, 84% of Americans — and 67% of Democrats — support voter ID laws. We’ve already reached a bipartisan consensus.

The only ones who oppose it are incumbent Democratic politicians:

"Voter ID rules do have wide public support, but the vast majority of Democrats on Capitol Hill oppose them."



Go figure! https://t.co/wmgYeh3YgO pic.twitter.com/5tsxETBLbT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 9, 2026

The Dems like to play the Race Card, but as CNN data guru Harry Enten noted, voter IDs are wildly popular with Americans of every ethnicity:

Americans agree with Nicki Minaj when it comes to voter id.



83% of favor photo voter id to vote per Pew. This includes 70%+ of Democrats and Republicans, as well as 75%+ of Americans across races.... White, Black, and Latino.



It's not controversial. pic.twitter.com/9Kocw85Uh8 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 3, 2026

So I’m absolutely NOT encouraging anyone to break the law. Anyone who says otherwise is a dirty, filthy liar.

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All I’m saying is that I hear that L.A. is beautiful this time of year!

Anyone up for a road trip?

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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