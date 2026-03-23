Trump Backs Republicans Into a Corner on Election Integrity

President Donald Trump drew a hard line Sunday night, telling Senate Republicans there will be no Department of Homeland Security funding deal until Democrats vote to pass the SAVE America Act, the commonsense election integrity bill requiring proof of citizenship and photo ID to vote in federal elections.

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Trump made the demand in a lengthy Truth Social post late Sunday.

"I don't think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass 'THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'" he wrote. He went further, calling any arrangement that gave Democrats a $5 billion cut in ICE funding — even a disguised one — flatly "unacceptable" without their buy-in on voter ID, proof of citizenship, no mail-in voting, all-paper ballots, no men in women's sports, and an end to transgender procedures on children. "Put it all together," he demanded, "and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few 'Republicans' that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again!"

The DHS has been operating without funding for over a month now because Democrats have blocked a House-passed funding bill five times. Trump has been escalating pressure on the Senate for weeks. Earlier this month, he told Congress that he would not sign other legislation until the SAVE America Act passes. "I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed," he declared. Last week, he went one step further, warning that any Republican lawmaker who votes against the bill will permanently lose his endorsement. "Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT," he wrote, adding, "I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST 'SAVE AMERICA!!!'"

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His previous move was another bold one. Starting Monday, ICE is deploying agents to airports to handle security, essentially daring Democrats to keep playing games with funding.

And now he's tying all of it — every last inch — to election integrity.

Trump also called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to kill the filibuster and to keep senators in Washington through Easter if that's what it takes to get the job done. The message to wobbly Republicans: there's nowhere to hide.

Related: Sen. Mike Lee Annihilates the Democrats’ Case Against the SAVE America Act

The SAVE America Act passed the House in February, but it currently lacks the 60 votes needed to break a Democratic “filibuster” in the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats. Democrats have falsely argued that it would disenfranchise voters.

As we’ve pointed out many times before, the American people aren't buying the Democrats' talking points. Not even close. Pew Research Center found that 83% of Americans support voter ID requirements — including majorities of Democrats, independents, whites, blacks, and Latinos. Gallup's numbers are nearly identical: 84% overall, including 98% of Republicans, 84% of independents, and even 67% of Democrats. That same survey shows 83% support requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. Rasmussen Reports puts voter ID support at 75% and climbing.

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This is one of the most lopsided issues in American public opinion, and Senate Democrats are choosing to stand against it anyway. But Trump knows that Democrats aren’t the only ones to blame. Republicans have been too submissive on this issue for too long, and if they showed some backbone, it could get done.

Trump has made clear he's staying in the fight, and he’s in it to win it. "Kill the Filibuster," he wrote, "and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The SAVE America Act is perhaps the most important piece of legislation of our lifetimes, and the moment to make it happen is now. Will you help PJ Media keep the pressure on to get it passed? Become a PJ Media VIP today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, ad-free browsing, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It’s a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!