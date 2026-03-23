Sen. Mike Lee Annihilates the Democrats’ Case Against the SAVE America Act

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) took to the Senate floor over the weekend and delivered a methodical takedown of the Democrats’ argument against the SAVE America Act.

Democrats have made all kinds of accusations against the SAVE America Act. They’ve called it racist and voter suppression. They’ve claimed that it will somehow stop married women from voting. They’ve claimed it will cost people a lot of money to get a passport to register. They’ve tried almost every excuse under the sun, but that poll after poll continues to show widespread approval for the SAVE America Act and its provisions.

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So they keep coming up with new excuses, and each one falls apart. For example, they’ve argued that the SAVE America Act is unnecessary because it’s already illegal for non-citizens to vote. That doesn’t exactly square with their concerns about placing ICE agents at polling places, but I digress. Lee zeroed in on that claim and dismantled it piece by piece, exposing what he framed as a glaring disconnect between law on paper and enforcement in reality.

“They have instead said we don't need the SAVE America Act because, and this one is a kicker, because it's already against the law,” Lee said. “That, Mr. President, under these circumstances, is analogous to saying we don't need a law allowing police to issue citations and monitor traffic at intersections governed by a stop sign because it's already against the law in our state to run a stop sign.”

Exactly.

Laws without enforcement mechanisms exist in a kind of theoretical space. Lee leaned into that idea, extending the comparison in a way that made the Democrats’ position sound increasingly detached from real-world application.

Related: Are We On the Verge of a Breakthrough on the SAVE America Act?

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“And even though police officers under the status quo are prohibited from monitoring intersections and taking note of when someone runs a stop sign, we know that people don't run stop signs because it's against the law,” he continued. “That is directly, closely, tightly analogous to what they're saying here.”

The argument built on itself. Lee framed the issue as one of enforceability rather than mere legality. A law that cannot be effectively enforced doesn’t merely invite skepticism, but also exploitation.

“We don't need a law making our laws prohibiting non-citizen voting because it's already against the law,” he continued, repeating the Democrats’ stance in a way that made it sound increasingly hollow the second time around. “And we take that defiant, illogical, absurd position even knowing that we've made it impossible to detect and therefore prosecute and punish anyone who breaks that law.”

That captured the core of his critique in a single sweep. If detection is compromised, enforcement collapses. If enforcement collapses, the law becomes little more than a meaningless recommendation.

Senate Democrats:



“Police don’t need radar guns … because speeding is already illegal”



Senate Republicans:



“That makes zero sense”



Senate Democrats:



“Sounds like Jim Crow”



Senate Republicans:



“You literally invented Jim Crow”



Senate Democrats:



“You’re racist” https://t.co/hfuUateFvY pic.twitter.com/P81zddbBPp — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 23, 2026

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The fact is that Democrats have yet to make a single argument against the SAVE America Act that actually sticks. Their rhetoric isn’t swaying the public against it. Heck, they’re barely swaying their own voters.

Democrats will always lie about the SAVE America Act, and PJ Media will always call them out, providing fearless journalism that exposes the truth. Want to back us in holding them accountable? Become a PJ Media VIP today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, ad-free browsing, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It’s a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!