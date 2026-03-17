Trump Drops Bombshell Ultimatum on GOP Over the SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump wants the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act passed, and it is clearly his top legislative priority before the midterm elections. The bill would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, including a photo ID, and impose strict ID requirements for absentee voting.

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Trump’s allies in the Senate are gearing up for a marathon floor fight this week. While polls consistently show widespread, bipartisan approval for the SAVE America Act and its provisions, Democrats in Congress have unanimously opposed it.

GOP senators are playing their cards close to the vest ahead of this week’s marathon debate over the SAVE America Act, which would require people registering to vote to show documented proof of citizenship. But they’re bracing for long hours and possible late nights in a bid to build momentum for the bill, which already has broad public support. A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll of 1,999 registered voters found that 71 percent support the SAVE America Act. Trump allies, frustrated that they aren’t able to force Democrats to stage a talking filibuster to block the bill, are pressing Thune to keep the measure on the floor as long as possible to force Democrats to defend their opposition.

“How long it goes is going to be instructive because the point of this is exhausting Democrats, the point of it is pain, the point of it is forcing a public and political process and seeing what comes out of it,” a Republican strategist told The Hill. “Is this going to be a fist fight or not? How bloody is Thune going to make this?”

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Trump previously promised not to sign any new legislation unless the SAVE America Act was passed. "I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed," he declared on Truth Social last week.

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Now, to help motivate Senate Republicans to stay in line on the SAVE America Act, Trump is turning the bill into a litmus test. On Tuesday, he announced on Truth Social that any Republican who opposes the legislation will lose his endorsement.

“The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself,” he began.

He then warned members of Congress that opposing the legislation would carry political consequences. According to Trump, “Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” adding that lawmakers who oppose it could expect those issues to be used against them in their campaigns. “I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’” he wrote while urging Americans to pressure their senators to vote yes.

Frankly, this shouldn’t even be a hassle at all. Polling on this issue shows significant support for the SAVE America Act. In fact, the numbers aren’t even close. Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for voter ID laws across the board. Pew Research Center found that 83% of Americans support voter ID requirements, including large majorities of Democrats, independents, whites, blacks, and Latinos. Gallup reports nearly identical results, with 84% overall support — 98% of Republicans, 84% of independents, and even 67% of Democrats on board. That same survey shows 83% support requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.

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It doesn’t stop there. Rasmussen Reports shows 75% support for voter ID, a number that has been climbing steadily for years. This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a rare point of agreement in a deeply divided country, and the American people have made their position crystal clear. The problem is Democrats in Congress. Republicans shouldn’t be wobbly on this at all, and bravo to Trump for throwing down the gauntlet.

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