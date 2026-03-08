Trump Makes A HUGE Move to Get the SAVE Act Passed

President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell on Truth Social on Sunday. He's flat-out refusing to sign any other legislation until the Senate passes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. With midterms looming this year, Trump calls it his absolute top priority, demanding it "must be done immediately" because it "supersedes everything else."

Trump couldn't be clearer. "I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed," he wrote, rejecting any watered-down compromise. The SAVE Act, which has already passed the House, has the votes for passage in the Senate, but not enough to overcome the 60-vote threshold to overcome the filibuster.

The SAVE Act is overwhelmingly powerful because it requires real proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and enforces photo ID to vote.

This isn't some radical idea. A photo ID is required for so many routine things that most people barely think about. You need one to buy alcohol or cigarettes, board a plane, rent a car, check into a hotel, open a bank account, purchase certain prescriptions, or enter many federal buildings. There are plenty of bars and clubs that won’t let you in without one, but nobody calls those policies racist. Nobody claims they suppress civil rights. Yet somehow, the moment the same basic form of identification is required to prove you are who you say you are when you vote, Democrats insist it’s a sinister plot to disenfranchise voters.

The truth is far simpler: requiring ID to vote is common sense, and the hysterical comparisons to Jim Crow say far more about the weakness of the argument than the policy itself.

And Americans support it overwhelmingly. A Pew Research poll recently showed that 83% of Americans favor requiring government-issued photo ID to vote, with support cutting across political and demographic lines. That includes 71% of Democrats, 76% of black Americans, and 82% of Hispanics.

Despite this, Democrats are playing hardball.

“The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise tens of millions of people,” Chuck Schumer wrote on X. “If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate. Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances.”

Well, the good news is that Trump’s threat really isn’t about forcing Democrats to pass the SAVE Act; it’s about getting wobbly Republicans on board to enforce a talking filibuster. Democrats are in the minority, of course; they have everything to gain by gridlock. Republicans, however, do not, and Trump is attempting to force their hand, not the Democrats’.

And make no mistake about it, Trump's not negotiating. He wants the gold standard: ID, proof of citizenship, minimal mail-ins. This forces accountability on a system Democrats have rigged for years. I know that Senate Majority Leader John Thune isn’t exactly a fan of tinkering with the filibuster, but Democrats will nuke it completely the second they have they control the House, Senate, and White House again, so from where I sit, it makes perfect sense to enforce a talking filibuster now because at least that’s what the filibuster is supposed to be.

