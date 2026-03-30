Hasan Piker’s Endorsement Is All the Proof Georgia Needs to Dump Jon Ossoff

I’ve only recently become aware of Hasan Piker, the hipster dweeb left-wing influencer who somehow manages to be more insufferable than David Hogg and Maxwell Frost. (I know, that doesn’t seem possible.)

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Piker is the twerp who took to Cuba to live it up in luxury hotels while claiming that Cubans are totally cool with abject poverty under Communism:

🚨BREAKING: Footage from outside the hotel in Cuba where the communist flotilla, Pablo Iglesias, Hasan Piker, Code Pink, and other useful idiots and VIP propagandists lounge in comfort while Cubans are left in the dark during a nationwide blackout.



The entire island is without… pic.twitter.com/wxbxO9OaiD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 22, 2026

Piker is the dork who said that “America deserved 9/11.”

Hasan Piker: “America deserved 9/11. I do not support the United States of America.”



This is Gavin Newsom’s new friend btw.



pic.twitter.com/LDjizrQgVN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 26, 2026

Piker is the eminently punchable clown who encourages his followers to commit acts of terrorism. LANGUAGE WARNING:

BREAKING: Hasan Piker tells his audience how to commit terrorist attacks.



“Just make f**king drones. You can purchase them from online marketplaces. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone.“@FBI



pic.twitter.com/QWh6d4tZjE — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 3, 2026

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And now he fancies himself a kingmaker. Politico profiled him recently as a man who could weigh in heavily in 2028 — despite the baggage that his extremist, antisemitic views bring to the table (emphasis in the original).

Hasan Piker’s new role as a midterm surrogate and potential influence on the 2028 presidential race is driving a wedge in the Democratic Party. News first reported in Playbook that the far-left political streamer with millions of followers — and a record of what critics like center-left think tank Third Way call anti-American, antiwomen, anti-Western and antisemitic comments — will stump in Michigan with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed next month launched an avalanche of criticism from Republicans and Democrats.

One of the names he says he “likes” for 2028 is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). “I said Ossoff will be my dark horse pick, depending on how he presents himself if he has ambitions for higher office,” he told Politico. (Shhhhhh. Don’t tell him that Ossoff is Jewish.)

And check this out from a press release I received over the weekend:

Piker's backing of other far-left candidates has ignited infighting within the Democrat Party. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed was attacked by Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin and his Democrat primary opponents for rallying with Piker.

Even a Democrat Congressman from deep-blue Illinois attacked his own party for embracing Piker.

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Side note: Meanwhile… Just sayin’.

ALERT: Rep. Mike Collins was spotted in the TSA security line without security. pic.twitter.com/AkjJKTn6OE — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) March 28, 2026

"Hasan Piker is hands down the most extreme, antisemitic piece of garbage on the left. This endorsement further proves Jon Ossoff is a radical leftist, and Ossoff must immediately condemn Piker," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

There are plenty of reasons to work hard to get Ossoff out of office, but knowing that he rates high in Piker’s mind just makes it more urgent to send him packing. Georgians, you know what to do, and it starts with voting for Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the primary in May.

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