Hasan Piker’s Endorsement Is All the Proof Georgia Needs to Dump Jon Ossoff

Chris Queen | 4:28 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

I’ve only recently become aware of Hasan Piker, the hipster dweeb left-wing influencer who somehow manages to be more insufferable than David Hogg and Maxwell Frost. (I know, that doesn’t seem possible.)

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Piker is the twerp who took to Cuba to live it up in luxury hotels while claiming that Cubans are totally cool with abject poverty under Communism:

Piker is the dork who said that “America deserved 9/11.”

Piker is the eminently punchable clown who encourages his followers to commit acts of terrorism. LANGUAGE WARNING:

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And now he fancies himself a kingmaker. Politico profiled him recently as a man who could weigh in heavily in 2028 — despite the baggage that his extremist, antisemitic views bring to the table (emphasis in the original).

Hasan Piker’s new role as a midterm surrogate and potential influence on the 2028 presidential race is driving a wedge in the Democratic Party.

News first reported in Playbook that the far-left political streamer with millions of followers — and a record of what critics like center-left think tank Third Way call anti-American, antiwomen, anti-Western and antisemitic comments — will stump in Michigan with Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed next month launched an avalanche of criticism from Republicans and Democrats.

One of the names he says he “likes” for 2028 is Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). “I said Ossoff will be my dark horse pick, depending on how he presents himself if he has ambitions for higher office,” he told Politico. (Shhhhhh. Don’t tell him that Ossoff is Jewish.)

And check this out from a press release I received over the weekend:

Piker's backing of other far-left candidates has ignited infighting within the Democrat Party.

  • In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed was attacked by Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin and his Democrat primary opponents for rallying with Piker.
  • Even a Democrat Congressman from deep-blue Illinois attacked his own party for embracing Piker.
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Side note: Meanwhile… Just sayin’.

"Hasan Piker is hands down the most extreme, antisemitic piece of garbage on the left. This endorsement further proves Jon Ossoff is a radical leftist, and Ossoff must immediately condemn Piker," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.   

There are plenty of reasons to work hard to get Ossoff out of office, but knowing that he rates high in Piker’s mind just makes it more urgent to send him packing. Georgians, you know what to do, and it starts with voting for Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) in the primary in May.

The corporate media will keep running cover for the left’s favorite extremists, but PJ Media VIP won’t. If you’re tired of the spin, the gaslighting, and the cowardice, become a PJ Media VIP member today. You’ll get exclusive content, deeper analysis, podcasts, commenting access, and an ad-free experience. And right now, you can get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. Join us and help keep fearless journalism alive.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He’s a UGA alum (#DGD), a Georgia Bulldogs loyalist by birthright and conviction, an amateur Disney historian, and a Certified Bourbon Steward who promises not to lecture you about mash bills.

Subscribe to his free Substack, buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

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Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JON OSSOFF

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