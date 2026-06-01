Iran's Regime Fires on U.S. Troops, Then Accuses Israel and U.S. of Ceasefire Violations

Islamic and Marxist dictatorships will always accuse their enemies of the crimes that they commit. Therefore, ever since the ceasefire announcement, the Iranian regime has been almost daily violating the agreement, killing civilians and peppering the Middle East with missiles and drones, and yet habitually claiming that it is in the right because everything is the fault of Israel and America.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, U.S. Central Command posted, “Last night at 11 p.m. ET, U.S. forces successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait. These missiles were immediately defeated and no American personnel were harmed. U.S. Central Command remains vigilant and will continue to protect our forces from Iranian aggression while supporting the ongoing ceasefire.” At the same time, an Iranian official was shamelessly accusing America of breaking the ceasefire.

One of the Iranian regime's most clever and devious ploys is to encourage its proxy Hezbollah to bombard northern Israel as much as possible, and then react with self-righteous horror and indignation when Israel responds by eliminating terrorist targets in Lebanon. This way, the murderous mullahs can prolong the killing and yet still keep claiming they are the victims. Almost simultaneous with a report that the Iranian regime had finally told the Trump administration it was cutting off negotiations, which was inevitable at some point, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted a threat on X trying to shift the blame to his enemies.

“For immediate attention,” Araghchi posted. “The ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The U.S. and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”

Advertisement

Despite the ceasefire, Hezbollah has been launching rockets, missiles and drones at Israeli communities while actively sabotaging diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon.



Israel's actions in Lebanon are aimed at removing an ongoing threat and ensuring the security of our… pic.twitter.com/QYoIdHVL8a — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

The fiction, of course, is that the Iranian regime did not violate the ceasefire within two hours of its announcement, and that Hezbollah did not reject all ceasefires and continue to kill Israelis every single week since then.

We mourn the loss of Staff Sergeant Adam Tsarfati, 20, from Rosh Haayin, a combat soldier in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade, who fell during combat in southern Lebanon.



Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.

🕯️ May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/He26hVgrba — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 1, 2026

Unfortunately, what Araghchi knows is that almost all the governments and mainstream media outlets in the West, and a significant portion of the citizenry, simply do not understand that the war with Iran has been ongoing for half a century and that Donald Trump didn’t start it. Araghchi is banking on useful idiots to repeat his propaganda and ignore any facts that might be inconvenient to their shared hatred of Trump. That is why the foreign minister also likes to release statements claiming that backing our ally Israel puts America last and taunting Trump with “failure.” Like all terrorists, he is fighting with words as much as with missiles.

Advertisement

Araghchi is counting on his sympathizers in America to make the war so unpopular that Trump will keep dragging out negotiations that go nowhere in order to avoid open fighting. Hopefully, Trump catches on to that soon and sends Araghchi as permanent an answer as we sent Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.