Jon Ossoff Rails Against Billionaire Donors — While Taking Their Money

Money drives politics. There’s no avoiding that fact, and sometimes it can get out of hand. But one of the most ridiculous things about it is when politicians — especially Democrats — complain about it.

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Take Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), for example. The vulnerable senator is out there decrying billionaire donors again.

It’s a drumbeat that Ossoff continues to play. Gabe Kaminsky writes at The Free Press:

“The vast sums of corporate and billionaire money in our political system, with or without Trump, are why ordinary people are so ill-served by elected officials and by Congress,” Ossoff said in September in an appearance on Pod Save America, the popular podcast hosted by former aides to President Barack Obama. Speaking recently behind the lectern at a church in the Peach State, Ossoff insisted that he is fighting the “money that corrupts our politics.” It’s a familiar rallying cry for Ossoff, who, since his first campaign and successful Senate bid in 2021, has attacked wealthy people who “manipulate elections.” But ahead of the 2026 midterms, Ossoff is just one example of a series of Senate candidates attacking billionaires and big corporations all while still taking money from the superrich and corporate-funded PACs, according to campaign finance records.

I’m assuming that the dozens of billionaires to donate to him are exempt. Kaminsky continues:

In fact, in Ossoff’s case, more than 70 billionaires have poured almost half a million dollars into his campaigns for the Senate and House since 2017. During the current election cycle, billionaire donors have included Democratic Illinois governor JB Pritzker, philanthropist George Soros, his son Jonathan Soros and wife Jennifer Soros, and Patricia Stryker—another liberal megadonor. Others include Amy Goldman Fowler, a real estate heiress, and Liz Simons, the daughter of the late Democratic megadonor and hedge fund manager James Simons. That’s in addition to cash transfers from PACs that have taken money from companies like Amazon, Home Depot, Verizon, Deloitte, Eli Lilly and Co., Boeing, and Pfizer, campaign finance records show.

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Interestingly enough, one of Ossoff’s well-heeled donors is James Cox-Chambers, publisher of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maybe that’s why so many of the AJC’s ads on social media read like Ossoff press releases.

“Ossoff has touted his refusal to accept corporate PAC money, but according to election finance watchdog Open Secrets, some of Ossoff's top individual contributors come from major corporations like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta,” Fox News reported in November of last year. “Open Secrets also shows that in 2023–2024 Ossoff received thousands of dollars from PACs representing lawyers and lobbyists, miscellaneous businesses, agribusiness, and labor.”

Related: Why Won’t Jon Ossoff Condemn Hasan Piker?

"Jon Ossoff tells Georgians he'll fight corrupt billionaire money, but then in D.C. cashes hundreds of thousands of dollars from billionaires. Ossoff is a hypocrite that Georgians cannot trust," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Ossoff can pontificate all he wants about billionaire donors, but he’s more than happy to take money from them. His values align more closely with those of ultra-wealthy donors than they do with those of hardworking, everyday Georgians. That’s why we need to oust Ossoff this November and send a Republican back to Capitol Hill to represent the Peach State. Then we can focus on getting rid of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

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