Even Stephen A. Smith Isn’t Buying Jill Biden’s Story

Stephen A. Smith built his name delivering blunt sports commentary on ESPN. He hosts First Take and The Stephen A. Smith Show, and nobody would confuse him with a conservative precinct captain. Yet Smith has started to sound like something rarer in public life: a loud, plain-spoken Democrat who notices when his side insults voters' intelligence.

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His latest target is Doctor Jill Biden and the Democratic machine that treated Joe Biden's June 2024 debate collapsed like a bad camera angle.

Jill recently said she feared Joe, old mashed potato brains himself, might have suffered a stroke while watching his performance against Donald Trump during the June 2024 debate.

She said she had never seen him look like that before or since. She later told The View that nobody had shared health concerns about him before the debate, and she expressed doubt that he could've served another full term after his 2025 prostate cancer diagnosis.

Fear is human, marriage is complicated, and loyalty can fog the windshield. But right after the debate, Jill praised her husband in front of supporters and told him he had answered every question, in the way a patronizing grandmother talks to a toddler.

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America had just watched Joe stare, mumble, freeze, and wander through answers like a man searching for the room he was already standing in. Despite her fear for her husband's health, after the post-debate rally, they took Joe to a Waffle House and another political rally after that.

Then Joe's wife walked out and tried to sell the country a gold watch with both hands and inner machinery missing.

Smith didn't buy it. During an appearance with Andrew Cuomo, former New York governor and current media host, Smith said the episode “really, really disturbed” him. He blasted Doctor Jill Biden and Democrats for lying through their teeth and damaging the party's brand.

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Stephen A. Smith: "This woman, the former first lady, goes out there in front of the microphones with the cameras working and say, 'You were wonderful. You answered all the questions.'"pic.twitter.com/EQK8dBy7Fc



"It’s almost two years later and what does she do? With a book to… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 4, 2026

Smith argued that voters already believed Democrats weren't being honest about Joe's condition, and Jill's new version only made the old performance look worse.

Smith's loud criticism lands because he's not auditioning for a slot at a Trump rally; he's criticized Trump plenty, disagreeing with conservatives plenty. Yet he also understands what normal voters saw in 2024. Democrats skipped a real primary fight, shielded Joe Biden from hard scrutiny, and then acted shocked when one debate ripped the curtain down on live television.

For months, voters heard that Biden was sharp, capable, and ready for four more years. Then the debate arrived, and suddenly the room smelled like smoke.

Doctor Jill Biden's new explanation creates a brutal problem. If she truly feared a stroke or another medical episode that night, the smiling post-debate pep talk looks grotesque. If she didn't fear one, her new account sounds like reputation work after the fact.

Neither version helps Democrats; both versions make the public wonder who knew what, when they knew it, and why voters were treated like children who couldn't handle the truth.

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Rahm Emanuel, former Chicago mayor and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, has also criticized the Biden team's handling of 2024. He said Joe Biden should've been a one-term president and argued that the Cabinet, staff, and first lady all had a duty to level with the country about his ability to serve.

Emanuel's frustration shows the problem has moved beyond Republican criticism. Democrats are now watching their mess circle back with interest.

The media's role also smells rotten to the core. Plenty of reporters spent time reporting on treating questions about Biden's decline as partisan cruelty. Then the debate happened, and the same crowd suddenly discovered concern, nuance, and book-season candor. Voters remember the sequence, the scolding, and being told not to believe their own eyes.

Abby Phillip, that objectively fair CNN anchor, criticized the deception after Doctor Jill's stroke comment revived the debate story. Jake Tapper, CNN anchor, co-author of a book on Biden's decline, and, as Larry O'Connor describes him, the last serious reporter in Washington, also questioned Jill's insistence that her husband showed no signs of trouble.

Hunter Biden responded by accusing Tapper of attacking his mother. After reading this, I nearly spat out my Pepsi, because didn't he describe her quite poorly in a video from his laptop?

A healthier press corps would've asked harder questions before the election, not after the ballots were counted and the memoir circuit opened for business.

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Smith's value comes from saying what many Democrats still try to bury under process talk. The damage didn't come from one bad debate. It came from the long effort to pretend the debate revealed nothing.

Doctor Jill may want sympathy now, a word my dad described as a word in the dictionary between “shite” and “syphilis,” and she'll get some.

A wife watching her husband fail in public faces real pain. But the country deserved honesty before the ballots were printed, not memoir-season clarity after the damage was done.

Stephen A. Smith usually describes blown coverages, bad coaching, and players who don't show up when the lights get bright. On the Biden debate story, he found the same old lesson in a different arena.

When a team lies to itself long enough, the scoreboard eventually tells the truth.

The Biden debate cover story keeps getting worse, and Stephen A. Smith just said what much of the media still wants to dance around. VIP members get the sharper read, the cleaner argument, and the context behind the spin. Use promo code FIGHT to save 60% today.