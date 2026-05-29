Trump Mocks Jill Biden for Lame 2024 Debate Excuse

President Donald Trump made fun of Joe Biden for retroactively making weird excuses for her husband’s career-ending 2024 debate performance. Trump also called out Jill for her failure to care for Joe as a loving wife ought to do.

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Joe Biden has always been stupid and evil, but before, during, and after his presidential term in office, it was obvious that he was also suffering from dementia. And no matter how obvious it was to the rest of the country and the world, no matter how many embarrassing faux pas Sleepy Joe made as Meanderer-in-Chief, Jill was always there to insist that he was as sharp as ever and not only running the country but ready for another term. Later, it transpired that Jill was illicitly running cabinet meetings and possibly using the autopen to stand in for her husband.

Jill is still trying to pretend that Joe’s debate performance, which included such comments as “we beat Medicare,” was a shocker, and that it was due to something other than dementia, though ultimately, she would not say exactly what. “I wasn’t horrified, I was frightened,” she told CBS News. “I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ It scared me to death.” It is a marked contrast from her public reaction at the time, where she told her husband on stage, with patronizing condescension, that he had done such a great job because he answered every single question.

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NEW: Former First Lady Jill Biden says she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate against Donald Trump.



Jill famously boasted on stage with Joe Biden after the debate about how he did "such a great job."



"I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and… pic.twitter.com/wfYBoIpxWx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026

Trump fired back on TruthSocial Friday, “Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards.”

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He addressed her excuse. “She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do,” Trump accused. “The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse. In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple ‘choke,’ leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!”

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While Joe Biden's performance during the 2024 presidential debate was even more painful than usual, so much so that even Democrats could not keep pretending he was a viable candidate for the presidency that year, most of us expected ahead of it that Biden would be a catastrophe given his obvious mental decline. Jill Biden is still lying blatantly to the American people.

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