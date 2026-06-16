Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Runoff

After hard-fought runoff campaigns in the GOP race for the Senate in Georgia, the results are in. Peach State voters have made their choices. Here are the results from our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

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Shortly after 8 p.m., DDHQ called the Senate race for Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.). That early in the evening with less than half the results in, DDHQ didn’t see a path forward for Derek Dooley to challenge Collins.

Decision Desk HQ projects Mike Collins wins the GA US Senate Republican Runoff#DecisionMade: 8:05 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VSJoq30c7w — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 17, 2026

Collins ran on his solid conservative record and his loyalty to President Donald Trump. Trump’s weekend endorsement, which came after early voting had ended, may have been just enough to move the needle.

Straight from President Trump on yesterday’s telerally.



Get out and vote for TRUMP ENDORSED Mike Collins.



Polls are open until 7PM! pic.twitter.com/JTLE2D6Iob — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) June 16, 2026

Dooley, by contrast, refused to answer multiple questions about various issues throughout the campaign, and even the muscle of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) couldn’t push the former football coach into the end zone.

Mike Collins SECURES the Georgia Senate Republican Runoff election pic.twitter.com/lHksOC8qgU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2026

As soon as the primary was over, Collins took a big lead in the polls. I wrote about the first polls:

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“Fortunately for Georgia conservatives, Derek Dooley has found himself in a position to which he is all too familiar — last place. Coach is on track to set a record for the fastest firing in his storied career of layoffs, national disappointments, and fumbles,” said Campaign Manager Josh Siegel. “Despite being outspent 15-to-1 in advertising, Mike Collins came out on top with 40% of the vote in a five-way primary on Tuesday because Georgians recognize and reward hard work, authenticity, and a record of results. The worst coach in the history of Tennessee has been unable to demonstrate any of those characteristics, and voters are acting accordingly.” I’ve made no secret of my support for Collins because I believe that he’s the man we need in the Senate. The road to defeating Ossoff is still ahead, but Collins’ momentum in the runoff is a great sign as we head to November.

Later polling looked even better. I wrote later in May:

When pollsters asked voters, “If the Republican runoff race for the U.S. Senate were held today, which candidate would you support?” half of respondents named Collins. Thirty-six percent chose Dooley, while 15% were undecided. (I can only guess that it’s rounding up that makes those numbers total 101%.) In a follow-up question to undecided voters asking which candidate they were leaning toward, 39% favor Collins compared to 27% who lean toward Dooley. Thirty-four percent remain firmly undecided. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed hold a favorable opinion of Collins. That compares to 50% who view Dooley in a favorable light. A forced-ballot question lined up with 55% for Collins, 39% for Dooley, and 7% still undecided.

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Now Collins faces off against Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in November. I've long said that Collins is the man to knock Ossoff off his radical high horse and flip the Senate seat red. Let's go!

Georgia, I’m honored to be your Republican nominee for the United States Senate.



Now it’s time to get to work, defeat Jon Ossoff, and take this seat back for the people of this state.



Hammer Down! pic.twitter.com/zfol9yBXdN — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) June 17, 2026

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