Sen. Moreno Wants Accused-Abuser Son-in-Law Out of Congress

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) remains defiant despite domestic abuse and mental instability accusations, stating Sunday he would still be running for another term in Congress. But Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), Miller's ex-father-in-law, says Miller is morally and psychologically unfit to serve.

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Miller and Moreno's daughter Emily are now divorced and in the middle of a bitter and heated custody fight over their own little daughter. The situation is a personal tragedy for the Moreno family and a political crisis in Ohio, where Democrats see the messy scandal as an opportunity to steal a Republican seat. Emily has accused Miller of domestic abuse, bolstering her custody claim, and Moreno finally broke his recent silence about the case after Miller's announcement about staying in the 2026 race.

“As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce,” Moreno wrote in an August 2 X post.

Moreno confessed, "It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle. Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible." I can't even imagine how traumatizing it is for the toddler, with her mommy and daddy at such odds and her ultimate custody still uncertain. I am glad to see Moreno highlight this, because I think far, far too few Americans discuss how awful divorce is for the children in any given situation.

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The senator went on, "As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter." It is not clear if the accusations of domestic abuse have previously included any danger to the little girl directly or if the Morenos are simply worried Miller might eventually turn on his baby, too. The latter is probably true even if the former is not.

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Moreno argued, "If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does."

In conclusion, Moreno said, "I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed, and to leave this nation better for my children and grandchildren. That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered. I owe it to her, to Emily, and to my granddaughter to speak the truth now."

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We pray for a resolution that is the most just for all involved, and especially for Moreno's little granddaughter.

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