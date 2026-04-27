Jon Ossoff Had Plenty to Say About Trump — Until Someone Tried to Kill Him

Chris Queen | 2:38 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

After Saturday night’s thwarted attempt at an assassination of President Donald Trump and potentially other members of his administration, one would think that every politician from every party would rush to condemn Cole Allen. Sure, we get the milquetoast calls for “turning down the temperature” on violent rhetoric, but many Democrats have yet to speak out about yet another attempt on the president’s life.

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The Republican National Committee (RNC) sent out some data:

  • The following Democrat candidates and officials have still refused to condemn the gunman’s actions since the attack:
    • Roy Cooper (NC-Sen), Jon Ossoff (GA-Sen), Sherrod Brown (OH-Sen), Abdul El-Sayed (MI-Sen), Haley Stevens (MI-Sen), Mallory McMorrow (MI-Sen), Janet Mills (ME-Sen), Graham Platner (ME-Sen), Zach Wahls (IA-Sen), Mary Peltola (AK – Sen), Sarah Trone Garriott (IA-03), Christina Bohanna (IA-01), Manny Rutinel (CO-08), Bobby Pulido (TX-15), Bridget Brink (MI-07), Matt Maasdam (MI-07), Eric Chung (MI-10), Tim Greimel (MI-10), Christina Hines (MI-10), Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Adam Gray (CA-13), Randy Villegas (CA-22), Jasmeet Bains (CA-22), Marlene Galan Woods (AZ-01), Amish Shah (AZ-01), Jonathan Treble (AZ-01), Maggie Goodlander (NH-02), Pat Ryan (NY-18), Michael Roth (NJ-07), Brian Varela (NJ-07), Tina Shah (NJ-07), Cait Conley (NY-17), Beth Davidson (NY-17), Effie Phillips-Staley (NY-17), Bob Brooks (PA-07), Ryan Crosswell (PA-07), Carol Obando-Derstine (PA-07), Paige Cognetti (PA-08)
  • For 72 days, Democrats have refused to fully fund DHS — including all of Secret Service — even as agents put their lives on the line every day to protect the president and the American people.

I want to focus on Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in particular since he “represents” my home state. Ossoff has a history of saying some terrible things about Trump, and while he hasn’t advocated violence against the president, his statements still reflect the Democrats’ vitriol toward the man whom Georgians elected to the White House in 2024.

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Related: Why Won’t Jon Ossoff Condemn Hasan Piker?

The Hill reported in February:

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) ripped into President Trump and his allies Sunday, accusing the commander in chief of being a “spiritually broken president.”

“A government transformed into a tool of one man’s vengeance and enrichment,” Ossoff, who is up for reelection in November, said in a speech from the pulpit during “Social Justice Sunday” at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta. “A spiritually broken president who digs the moral pit deeper and deeper.”

Side note: What in the left-wing Christian nationalism is “Social Justice Sunday”? And why does Big Bethel AME continue to platform execrable, un-Christlike people like Ossoff and Fani Willis?

A couple of days after taking to the pulpit in Atlanta, Ossoff appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The senator dumped on Trump in front of the smug host and his approving audience.

"Donald Trump's America reminds me of those places and those societies and that should chill us all to the bone," Ossoff said. "But as for why, I think Donald Trump's rise — Donald Trump himself — is a symptom of a deeper disease in our society. I mean, how is it that a demagogue who promised to tear it all down was twice elected to the presidency on false promises? And it's because the system really is rigged."

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He has said plenty of awful things that insult Trump, his administration, and, in turn, his supporters.

“After spewing hateful rhetoric against President Trump and Republicans, Jon Ossoff’s silence on yet another assassination attempt against the president is disgusting,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall. “Ossoff needs to take a look in the mirror, own up to dangerously raising the temperature, and stop blocking funding for the Secret Service.”

“Democrats have deliberately refused for days to utter a word condemning an assassination attempt targeting President Trump and Republican officials,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “Their silence isn’t just cowardly, it’s disgraceful, unpatriotic, and invites future violence. Democrats routinely traffic in reckless, inflammatory rhetoric against President Trump and Republicans, but when that rhetoric escalates into real-world violence, they go silent out of fear of their own extremist base. If a Democrat candidate or official cannot immediately and unequivocally condemn the gunman, they are complicit.”

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Sen. Ossoff, why won’t you speak out against people like Allen? Why won’t you condemn those who would seek to harm the president and other Republicans?

Georgians deserve better than Ossoff. We need to do everything we can to get him out of office this November.

The left loves to lecture the rest of us about “lowering the temperature,” but when someone allegedly tries to assassinate President Trump, suddenly, too many Democrats discover the ancient art of strategic silence. PJ Media VIP is where we cut through the spin, call out the double standards, and tell the truth without waiting for permission from the narrative police. Join today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He’s a UGA alum (#DGD), a Georgia Bulldogs loyalist by birthright and conviction, an amateur Disney historian, and a Certified Bourbon Steward who promises not to lecture you about mash bills.

Subscribe to his free Substack, buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

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Category:

COLUMNS

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JON OSSOFF REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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