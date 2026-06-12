Just When You Thought the Platner Tattoo Scandal Couldn’t Get Worse…

The fact that Graham Platner had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for nearly 20 years should have been disqualifying. Instead, all the enthusiasm from the Democrat Party base was for him, and he won the Maine Democrat Senate primary on Tuesday. He will now face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the fall. At this point, Platner has managed to get away with the tattoo in part because the Democrat base is antisemitic anyway, but also because he's claimed he had no idea what the tattoo meant.

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Now, another former girlfriend has come forward, and the Nazi tattoo scandal just got so much worse.

The former girlfriend, who spoke to the New York Post but was not named in the story, is a self-identified leftist. According to her, Platner knew exactly what the tattoo represented and kept it deliberately. Her account blows a massive hole in his story. Platner has insisted he didn't recognize the symbol until last fall, but she says that's a lie. She confronted him about it directly.

"As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, 'Is that a Totenkopf?' and he told me a whole, 'he will hold this weight forever' bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas," she told the Post.

Think about that for a second. He kept a Nazi tattoo as an anti-American statement. He knew it had Nazi origins, kept it for years, and used it to express contempt for this country. And Maine Democrats just voted to make him their Senate nominee.

The ex-girlfriend also alleges that Platner cheated on his fiancée with her in 2021 and cheated on a second girlfriend before marrying his current wife. Once again, there are texts to back up her claims. In messages to her mother dated Sept. 26, 2025, months before the tattoo became public knowledge, she called it out directly. "Better not take a peek at the Nazi tattoo on his chest," she wrote in a separate message to a friend.

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She documented all of this in real time, before any of it became a news story. Nobody can retroactively spin that.

The Platner campaign's response didn't help. "Graham's repeatedly said he picked a skull-and-crossbones tattoo off a wall in Croatia to commemorate surviving Ramadi and his friends who were killed there," a campaign spokesperson told the Post, adding, "Graham has also since covered up the tattoo, and answered countless questions about it."

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The campaign has long tried to spin the tattoo as a misunderstanding and old news. Still, enough people from his past have come forward saying he knew exactly what it was, making it impossible to accept that explanation.

Of course, the tattoo isn't even the whole story. Platner has also faced a sexting scandal, accusations of physical and emotional abuse from multiple former girlfriends, and questions about his alleged oyster-farming business.

The GOP, according to reports, is sitting on its own opposition research until after July 13, the deadline after which Maine Democrats can no longer replace him on the ballot.

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Republicans are playing this perfectly. Let him lock in the nomination, then open the floodgates.

I can only wonder what’s worse than what we’ve heard already.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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