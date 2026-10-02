Suicidal Empathy Kicks Into High Gear in Ireland After Spate of Killings of Women

The concept of “cause and effect” seems lost on leftists on a regular basis, but one of the best and most recent illustrations of this is Ireland’s recent “Walkout for Women.” The stunt was framed as an attempt to raise awareness of violence “against women and girls.” The organizers of the event called for Irish citizens to leave their homes, their workplaces, or wherever they happened to be at 11 a.m. on September 30 for a period of 15 minutes. Just walk out.

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On its surface, this is your run-of-the-mill PR stunt that groups do every day, so what makes this one different – especially when you consider that this event really didn’t gain the levels of participation its organizers wanted? Participants were counted in the thousands, and possibly not even into the six digits.

There are two reasons to pay attention to this: First, this is how misguided leftist movements start. They are embarrassingly small, cringe, and awkward at first, just like what the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) party was just a couple of years ago in America. But before you know it, with some cash infusions from radical billionaires and oxygen from the media, you have a new dishonest leftist movement you now have to deal with.

The second reason to pay attention is tied to that cause-and-effect thing. The organizers of this stunt can’t see the connection between their own policies and the rise of violence against women and girls. In other words, they are the very reasons that women and girls are under attack. This must be called out.

The “Walkout for Women” lead organizer, Monica Murphy, has said that the murder of Ashling Murphy in 2022 was the impetus for the event.

“Forty women have been killed since Ashling Murphy was murdered in 2022, so this is something that has to be raised,” she told Irish newspapers.

Ashling Murphy was stabbed to death in January 2022 on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, which is to the west of Dublin in the Republic of Ireland. After an intense investigation, which used DNA evidence, authorities identified Jozef Puska as their suspect. After a three-week trial in 2023, an Irish court found Puska guilty of Murphy’s murder and handed down a life sentence.

Puska is a Slovak Romani who first came to Ireland in 2013 under the “ordinary EU free movement” policy. In other words, he was not “an asylum seeker.” Because Slovakia is an EU member, Puska had “free movement” to enter Ireland. Claiming a back injury, Puska did not work, and instead lived off of the public dole in Ireland.

As for those other 40-plus women who were killed in Ireland since Ashling Murphy’s death, a group called Women’s Aid came up with a list of murders that points to perpetrators that ran the gamut.

Victims were shot at home by siblings, stabbed by daughters, victims of arson, killed by boyfriends and husbands, strangled by sons, killed by unidentified strangers, and several were killed by other European nationals. A number of the victims weren't Irish nationals themselves. Some of the killings were inter-family killings among new arrivals to Ireland from countries like Romania, Slovakia, other Eastern European countries, India, and other places.

The death that seemed to motivate the current “Walkout for Women” organizers was the murder of Noreen Daly (81) in her home in Waterford earlier in 2026. The suspect in the case is Finnegan 'Finn' Yowell of Waterford, and so, as in so many of these cases, he is not in Ireland under its generous terms given to “asylum-seekers.”

But if you dig into the list of those killings, a few start to stand out because they do involve people with Muslim names. You have to pay attention to this, because you have to know that by building its movement on a larger list of common domestic violence cases, making sure that many of the perps are Irish nationals, the movement’s organizers could be intentionally or unintentionally taking the focus off of the real reasons for the increased instances of violence against women.

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In 2023, Geila Ibram (27), a Romanian national and seemingly a prostitute, was stabbed to death in her Limerick apartment, where she had already accepted payment from Habib Shah Shamel for a romantic rendezvous. He later pleaded guilty to the murder and was given a life sentence.

During their investigation of Shamel, police discovered a notebook that contained a handwritten letter to his mother where he said he wanted to "sacrifice his life to Allah.'

His backpack contained a thumb drive that, according to the BBC, had “alleged terrorist-related videos of executions, dismemberment, encouragement to support Jihad, instructions on how to construct and detonate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).”

In 2026, Masoumeh Jafri Manojan, also known as Masuma Sohrabi (31), who came to Ireland from Tehran in 2024, was killed in May. Authorities charged her husband, Ali Sohrabi, with the crime.

Then in July, American Jamey Carney (43), who was from Westchester County, N.Y., and was living in Killarney, was suffocated to death. Police charged her boyfriend, Ahmed Al Saqar (28), with that crime.

According to the Irish Times, Al Saqar came to Ireland from the UK in 2024, and right after the killing, he escaped to Jordan, where he has been detained. But since Ireland has no extradition treaty with Jordan, he remains safe from Irish justice, such as it is.

What all of this adds up to is that an Irish group called Women’s Aid, apparently bent on suicidal empathy, is rightfully calling attention to a real problem. But instead of confronting the actual causes for increased rates of violence, the movement is obfuscating and conflating multiple cases that give the wrong impressions.

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The truth is, Ireland is importing its killers and violent abusers of women. That fact is the one fact the “Walkout for Women” seems to be trying to avoid confronting.

This is unreal, coming from the architects of open borders pic.twitter.com/hF1yqbKoFf — Mandy Gall (@TheMandyGall) October 1, 2026

Other groups involved in this massive display of suicidal empathy were the Irish Countrywomen’s Association Waterford, the Men’s Development Network, the National Women’s Council, and Waterford GAA.

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Why does this all matter? Because this is how movements built on the lies inherent in suicidal empathy start. And they start in places like Ireland, where they can be fine-tuned before they are exported to the rest of the West, including America.

You can’t talk about the real problems or the real causes of problems. You have to adopt a “blame everyone” strategy. By “blame everyone,” in this case, I mean blame white men, and excuse or ignore new arrivals from countries and cultures where violence against women is commonplace.

Monica Murphy, one of the movement’s organizers, has said she and others hope to do it again. They are even talking about forming a nonprofit group around this movement, which they say is all about advocating for the “prevention, protection and punishment” of domestic abuse. The only problem is, they'll never make a dent unless they start calling out the actual source of the increase in violence against Irish women.

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