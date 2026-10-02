Renee Good's Family Sues the Government. Here’s Everything That Blows Up Their Case.

Renee Good’s family is suing the federal government, and their attorney launched the effort with an outlandish claim.

You remember her, right? She’s the woman who tried to run over an ICE agent with her car in Minneapolis in January and was shot and killed in self-defense. On Thursday, her partner, Becca Good, and her brother, Brent Ganger, who is suing on behalf of the wider family, filed two lawsuits demanding accountability (which is just the big word they’re using for money) for her death. They accuse the government and Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who fired into her SUV, of unjustified and excessive force. One complaint even describes the shooting as the predictable and intended result of Operation Metro Surge, President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement push in Minnesota.

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The first suit targets the government itself. The second goes after Ross, Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and border czar Tom Homan, along with Corey Lewandowski, former acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, former Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, and ten unnamed federal agents. The family wants unspecified damages for wrongful death, conspiracy, and other violations.

Then came the sales pitch.

"On January 7th of this year, Renee and Becca had just dropped off their child at school, and they were happy," family attorney Antonio Romanucci said at a press conference. "They were extremely happy. They were bundled up for a Minneapolis winter, and they were driving their Honda Pilot just like ordinary people. They were returning home when their drive was interrupted by armed, masked federal agents who had invaded their city of Minneapolis by the thousands."

Renee Good attorney says she was just driving home like any normal person when her drive was interrupted by armed ICE agents.



Reality: She stopped her SUV sideways, blocking the street for minutes, horn blaring, during a federal immigration operation. pic.twitter.com/MdR5Z6XX0u — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) October 1, 2026

This is not what happened.

We've seen multiple videos of the incident many times from different angles, and there's no doubt she attempted to run the agent over with her car. Romanucci is asking the country to forget footage it has already watched.

Start with his claim that the two women were driving home together. Renee Good stopped her car sideways with the deliberate intent of obstructing ICE. Her partner Becca got out of the vehicle to film the ICE operation. This was all by design. When an agent ordered Renee out, yelling, "Get out of the f*****g car," and tried to open the door, Becca tried to get back in on the passenger side but couldn’t open the door. So she shouted, over and over, "Drive, baby, drive!" Renee then backed the Honda Pilot up, turned the wheels, pointed the SUV at the agent, and hit the gas. The tires spun on the ice for a moment, and then the vehicle rammed into him.

Becca knows this better than anyone, because she said so herself. A later video shows her acknowledging her role in the tragedy. "I made her come down here; it's my fault," she said.

Who else thinks that Renee Nicole Good’s wife should be charged with instigating ICE and the outcome of this situation?



Especially since she admits it herself that it was indeed her fault.



“It’s my fault. I made her come down here. It’s my fault.” —Becca Good pic.twitter.com/b6iYWRf7IR — ♡Land Of ILLUSION♡ (@Landofillusion1) January 11, 2026

So Becca admitted they were there on purpose, not just part of their usual drive home. Innocent people who randomly encounter ICE agents in the middle of an operation don't say that. The Goods were there to obstruct and antagonize. Becca taunted agents, then told Renee to drive, and Renee did, with an agent in her path, forcing him to defend himself after she struck him.

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None of this fits the "ordinary people" story the media has been pushing on us since January. Reports described Renee Good as "an anti-ICE 'warrior'" who "was part of a group of activists who worked to 'document and resist' the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota." After Trump won the 2024 election, she and Becca left the country entirely and spent several months in Canada. When they came back, they picked Minneapolis, a self-declared sanctuary city that limits local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

That wasn't an accident.

Multiple local sources said Good linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her six-year-old son's woke charter school, which boasts that it puts "social justice first" and prioritizes "involving kids in political and social activism." One mother at the school said Good "was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do; it's a very thorough training… To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent."

For months now, Good's supporters have tried to claim she was just an innocent bystander. But a trained activist who ignored an agent's order and drove her SUV into him was no bystander, and no lawsuit changes what the cameras recorded or what Becca Good admitted to. Romanucci can tell reporters whatever lies he likes, but his own client already gave the most honest account of that day in three words: "It's my fault."

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