DOJ Charges Energy Department Employee for Helping Houthi Terrorists

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has found another jihad-loving traitor embedded in our federal government.

The Yemeni Houthis are a designated foreign terrorist organization, and the Department of Energy (DOE) employee was trying to provide material support and resources to that terrorist organization. The Trump administration finally caught him, and he is set to appear Friday in court.

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Based on his name, Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy, the DOE employee is — surprise, surprise — a Muslim. Amazing how we never seem to come upon devout Jews and Christians who are supporting devout Jewish or Christian terror groups. Every single time, we’re either dealing with a far-left political terror group or a Muslim terror group. When is the last time — if ever — an Orthodox Jew or traditional Catholic or Evangelical pastor hijacked a plane, blew up a building, or threw Molotov cocktails while screaming about Jesus? There’s one religion that commands jihad as a moral duty, one religion that glorifies terrorism.

Anyway, since we all know that, back to Ellaboudy. “As alleged, a U.S. government employee traveled overseas and used his specialized expertise in an attempt to aid the Houthis, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization backed by Iran,” explained Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “Additionally, Ellaboudy acquired materials for the construction of explosive material and drones capable of delivering these explosives. These allegations are so deeply disturbing that they almost defy imagination.”

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The FBI realized Ellaboudy had purchased drone construction parts and precursor chemicals among other materials often used in making homemade explosive devices, according to the DOJ.

The DOE doesn’t often have such issues. “The Hanford Field Office appreciates the leadership and diligence of the investigation conducted by the FBI. This matter did not involve an attempt to harm the Hanford Site or its workforce, and at no time was there a threat to the safety or security of the site,” Office Manager Ray Geimer of the Department of Energy Hanford Field Office said. “We remain committed to providing a safe and secure workplace as we move the Hanford mission forward.”

The story of what Ellaboudy did to get in contact with the terrorists is crazy:

The complaint alleges that in December 2024, the FBI learned that Ellaboudy took sick leave from his employment, claiming that it was due to having been exposed to highly concentrated nitric acid, a common chemical used in the construction of explosive materials. In September 2025, Ellaboudy, using an official passport previously issued to him when employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, traveled from Richland, Washington to Oman. Upon arriving in Oman, Ellaboudy used this same passport to cross the border into Yemen with the intent on traveling to Sanaa, Yemen, the country’s capital, which is under the control of the Houthis. Upon returning to the United States, Ellaboudy stated to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers that he had travelled overseas on official government business. Subsequent information from Ellaboudy’s DOE supervisor revealed he did not have any authorized official government travel to that region.

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The question is, are there any other or many other individuals working for U.S. government agencies who are engaged in similar activities? Is this just a one-off or indicative of a larger problem?

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