Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Fengressbyck was ready to wow the Barney Miller Appreciation Society's Winter Ball with a life-size miniature meatball statue of Abe Vigoda.

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I came of political age when Ronald Reagan was first elected president. As a Cold War kid who had family behind the Iron Curtain, I was keenly aware of the fact that a lot of Democrats were Soviet apologists. The older I got, the more that irritated me.

As a hardcore Reagan supporter when he was in office, I noticed that the Soviets had a lot more problems with him than they did with the Democrats. Our enemies around the world aren't always shy about who they would prefer to be in charge of the United States, and it is always very telling.

Spoiler alert: they never lean Republican.

Some things never change. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has weighed in how the group would like to see Americans vote in November. This is from Victoria:

In a 26-page sternly worded letter, the IRGC asked Americans to vote against President Donald Trump and Republicans because, well, it turns out that he's just too mean to the former largest state sponsor of terror (Turkey has taken its place). The "Open Letter to the Honorable People of the United States of America" released Tuesday urged Americans to vote for the Democrats and to give up fighting the Iranian mullahs because, among other things, we're winning. Indeed, Iran has had "remarkable strategic wins," the English version of the letter declares. There's no telling what possible Persian or Arabic versions actually say. “Although American politicians often win your votes through deception and false promises, as Trump did, you can change the makeup of the government," the letter stated. "Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violent politicians who are responsible for America’s current state."

Again, this isn't surprising. The Islamic thugs in Iran have struggled with strong American Republican presidents since they first came to power in 1979. They effortlessly toyed with Jimmy Carter while he was still president. The specter of Reagan becoming commander in chief got the jihadi flop sweat flowing and an agreement to release the American hostages they'd held since late 1979 was finalized the day before his inauguration. The hostages were released shortly after he was sworn in on January 20, 1981.

Had Jimmy Carter been reelected, who knows if those hostages would ever have made it home.

The pace of the war with Iran has been frustrating for most Americans. While I have never been thrilled with how it's probably going to affect the election, I'm quite happy that my worries about getting nuked by the Iranian beard squad have been greatly diminished. One thing that the IRGC's plea tells us is that the war is almost certainly going better than those of us who support it have been thinking, and definitely better than the mainstream media would have us believe. (As I told my colleagues on Slack a couple of months ago, there are two wars with Iran going on right now: the one in Iran, and whatever the hell it is that The New York Times is talking about.)

There isn't anything to read between the lines here. The people who refer to the United States as the "Great Satan" and have vowed to destroy us would feel more comfortable with Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries in charge of Congress. We don't have many dots to connect in this one.

President Trump and the America he believes in are existential threats to the Iranian psychopaths. A weakened Executive branch and a Congress controlled by Democrats are no threat whatsoever to the Iranian mullahs who have been fomenting and funding terrorism since the Carter years.

Someone please explain "undecided" voters to me again.

The jihadis have had remarkable luck realizing their takeover vision in almost all of Europe. Poland has been a beacon of sanity in the hijab-covered madness, but the UK and most of the European Union are filled with open borders buyer's remorse right now. Iran knows that a MAGA mindset will prevent a huge Islamic infiltration in the United States. Yes, they've had some success here too, but Trump's tighter border ship is keeping us safe for now.

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Having the Democrats back in charge in Washington not only puts the Iranian regime in position to begin rebuilding its terror network in the Middle East, but it renews their hopes for gaining a permanent foothold in the United States. It's a wonder that we're not seeing members of the Revolutionary Guard in full uniform, knocking on doors for James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed.

A Win for the Democrats Is a Win for Gayatollah Khamenei.

Snarky, I know, but Republican campaigns should start thinking of slogans in a similar vein.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Just a couple of quick ones again today. Briefing stalwart Jerome goes first:

Hey Kruiser, When you talk about Grskerebuldd and his time as a full contact xylophonist, it makes me wonder if this full contact approach could make other things worth paying attention to. A short list is full contact checkers, full contact senate hearings, and maybe even full contact football at the NFL level.

I'm never sure how these things start, but "full-contact" has been one of my reliable SQNS go-to phrases this year. You can expect more of it going forward. Except in the NFL, of course. It won't be long before "tackling" in pro football consists of verbal agreements of surrender hammered out over tea and witnessed by lactation consultants.

Our friend Roger R. takes wraps things up for us this fine Thursday:

I so look forward to the MB. You have no idea. Please don't go away. Currently having an abbreviated family reunion in what could be described as a Demilitarized zone with some highly differing political views that have grown contentious l over the years. We are all old people now and no doubt all of us were concerned how this might end. So far so good and No Blood spilled. Actually a fine time. Maybe there's some hope for a future? That would be nice I'm sure.

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Oh, I'm not planning on going anywhere, Roger. Wait, have you heard something?!?!? Kidding, I'll be here. My lefty family members and I have always gotten along, mostly because we're focusing on drinking and inappropriate humor when we hang out. Honestly, we just don't do politics. There are better things to fight about. Like sports. Things got a little heated while we were watching football last Sunday.

Thanks to all who keep writing. We had a few longer ones today, and I appreciate those too!

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Everyone stop for a second and look at this Capybara pic.twitter.com/EkUblXn6CH — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) September 23, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/30/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2026 In-Town Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: FOX

New Media: Center Square



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Additional Print: Reuters, Washington Times

Radio: NPR

New Media: OAN



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

11:35 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Denton, Texas

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Site Visit

Peterbilt Motors Company

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Denton, Texas en route Durant, Oklahoma

Denton, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Durant, Oklahoma

Durant, Oklahoma

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Choctaw Event Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Durant, Oklahoma en route Dallas, Texas

Durant, Oklahoma

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Dallas, Texas en route the White House

Dallas, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

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