Iranian State Media Is Threatening Israel for the ‘Next War’

The current U.S.-Israeli operation against the Iranian regime is technically not over yet, but Iranian state media is already casting slurs at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in preparation for the next round of fighting in the endless jihad.

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Iranian state TV political analyst Mahdi Gholami, who is of course a mouthpiece for the terrorist regime, went on a vile rant against Netanyahu on September 24 based on a translation that the Middle East Media Research Institute provided. Gholami was furious at Netanyahu for saying he wanted what is best for Iranians, which is true, because Netanyahu wants to free the anti-Islamofascist Persians from their dictators. But this undermines the constant, if utterly false, cry from the Tehran terrorists that the people of Iran are behind them.

Iranian State TV Political Analyst Mahdi Gholami Addresses Netanyahu in Hebrew: I Know Your Mother Is a Whore, and You Are the Son of a Whore; In the Next War, We Will See Who Is a Real Man https://t.co/KJZPanMeAD — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 29, 2026

Gholami switched to Hebrew mid-statement in order to be particularly insulting to the prime minister. “We will see what happens, who will stay and who will go. In the next war, we will see who’s a real man and who is not,” Gholami hysterically claimed. I would like to say to Netanyahu: I know that your mother is a whore, and you are the son of a whore.”

Meanwhile, the latest X post from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, or whoever is running his account, is a prediction that the “Zionist enemy… will be swiftly buried and forgotten at the very first turn of history's pages.” He is delusional, but he expresses the fantasy of every fundamentalist Muslim who wants to see Israel recolonized away from the Jews — and who will keep committing terrorism until either Israel or the Muslim dictatorships are gone.

Khamenei also praised the late Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah, and a couple of days ago claimed, “Days have come in which the aggressive hegemonic powers [including America] themselves, and not merely their proxies, seek shelter from the attacks of Islam’s soldiers and plead for an end to the war.” This is not the language of a man who is willing to make a peace deal.

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This is why the American government should have allowed the Israelis to eliminate all of the Iranian leaders on their list. The war would’ve been over, the people of Iran would have had their opening for regime change, and multiple Americans and Israelis would not have died. President Donald Trump still has a chance to crush the Iranian machine before the midterms, and that would be a great decision to make, both from an international perspective and from a domestic perspective (remember the Iranians have boasted about how many plants they have in America, and regime leaders’ children were living here). There is a reason Iran’s military terrorists are urging Americans to vote Democrat — they know they just have to survive long enough for a change of leadership in the United States.

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Recently, the top commander of Iran’s military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, openly confirmed that the regime is still seeking nuclear weapons. Iran’s new security chief previously threatened America with nuclear weapons. Now, as the Iranians are still relatively low on manpower and many freedom protesters within the country are looking for an opportunity, it would be the best time to strike a decisive blow. We don’t want to give the murderous mullahs time to regroup.

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