Liberal Tears Flow as Trump Has Been Stacking W's: Here Are Just a Few

President Donald Trump has racked up quite a few victories lately, and I wondered if CNN had the lady-nuts to cover at least a few.

I went to CNN.com for the first time since the Battle of Yavin and found exactly what I expected: a story glorifying DNC pit bull lawyer Jack Smith, despite revelations that Smith spied on Trump donors (who wrote checks for as little as $1) as well as right-leaning journalists.

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WHISTLEBLOWERS: “Thousands of Americans across all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, who donated as little as $1 to President Trump and Trump-aligned Republican entities had their checks secretly subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team”… https://t.co/5iiZKDsXJ3 pic.twitter.com/7boyRCY6xW — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 29, 2026

There was an article about how the evil Trump administration is deporting LGBTFBI types to countries that don't like gay people; a pants-on-fire piece about how the five UK terrorists who were caught and released like small trout were "British nationals," with no mention that they were described as "Middle Eastern men" by the woman who called the cops on them; and yet another AI doom-and-gloom piece predicting 11 million people will lose their jobs by 2035.

🚨Five men arrested near RAF Fairford after 3 suspicious vans headed toward the US-used air base.



Held on explosives + preparing a terrorist act. Bomb squad checked the vehicles; about 85 homes evacuated. Official IDs not released.



A local witness said they were “Middle… pic.twitter.com/Ioli2XgaNN — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 28, 2026

To my surprise — and giggles — I saw that CNN covered one of Trump's most recent Supreme Court wins with this headline:

"Supreme Court allows Trump to restart controversial deportations to countries that migrants have no connection to."

Needless to say, the article is spun to make Trump look like Satan on a tequila bender, but within the story, the truth appears like a Yeti in the fog: the Supreme Court has clown-slapped the same local judges' third attempt to stop Trump from sending the violent, worst of the worst "asylum seekers" to nations they have no history with, like Djibouti, Africa, and various other "s***-hole countries" they have likely never heard of.

The only change is the closing quotation mark after "countries." If you meant the quote to run through "heard of," move it to the end of the sentence. The notes on the colon, "Djibouti, Africa," and the unverified ruling details still apply.

FACT-O-RAMA! I do not care if border stormers who have committed violent crimes in the U.S. are sent to Alligator Alley or some third-world pissoir. My cup is full. My patience is gone. Sic semper tyrannis.

Last week, the Supreme Court handed Trump another bigly win when it allowed the Trump administration to utilize a revised version of the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) SAVE database, which allows states to individually check the eligibility of voters before the midterm elections on November 3, 2026.

On the same day as the aforementioned Supreme Court ruling, the folks over at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommended that our elections utilize paper ballots and manual post-election audits, among other plans to strip the fraud out of our elections.

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Allah Un-uh

Trump's people also announced Tuesday that our chances of getting "allah akbarred" have dropped significantly since 2024.

The explosive (see what I did there?) drop in the number of migrants from Muslim-controlled nations (think people who are more likely to detonate than others) has fallen a staggering 96% since 2024.

Legal Immigration from Majority-Muslim Nations Was Cut 96% Since 2024 pic.twitter.com/8QUs1E71dQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! Feel free to call me "Islamophobic," but I have never seen a nun explode.

This is especially spiffing considering that the Biden administration botched the vetting of Afghans by a staggering 40% after Gropey Joe's disastrous evacuation of Bagram Airbase.

NEW: The DHS Inspector General just dropped a new, heavily redacted report that found a 40% failure rate in the vetting of asylum claims for Afghan nationals brought to the US by the Biden administration in 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal, including two cases that involved… pic.twitter.com/ahCoImq3oL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 29, 2026

Let's cap this good news article off with the new government AI website that Trump introduced today: America.gov.

This site answers questions like "Can I see my grandfather's WWII records," "What were the top three bloodiest battles in the Civil War," and "How many national parks are there in Michigan?"

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I suspect the site intends not only to inform people about all things governmental, but also to assuage people who listen to guttersnipes like mega-reptile Bill Gates, who claims AI "may" slaughter one billion people.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bill Gates is a globalist miscreant. His wife left him, in part, because of his "relationship" with uber-pedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Related: KDJ Week in Review: Trump, Gangsters, and the Death of the UK

Final thought of the day

It's too soon to predict the midterm elections, and what I am about to say may change, but I suspect they will go better than what the wyrd ghouls would have us believe. I think the elections might be more fraud-free than we the people are expecting. More on that later.

Chin up. Our republic is under attack on the home front, but we are aware; we are awake; we are undeterred. We are Americans.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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