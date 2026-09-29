Another Mother Attacks Her Kids, Stabbing Them 50 Times

As the Lindsay Clancy case continues to fuel pro-death rhetoric from psychos, yet another mother has tried to kill her children.

Unlike Clancy, Taylor Gosnell did not succeed in killing her children. But they were severely injured, and one of them could be facing amputations. For centuries, a mother’s love was considered the highest standard of unquestionable loyalty and affection. Now, thanks to decades of Democrat abortion rhetoric, it seems as if countless mothers have deadly hatred for their own toddlers. God help a nation where mothers murder their own children and become popular heroines.

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Spartanburg County, S.C., deputies came to a home on Saturday to find two children, aged three and six, covered in blood, according to WSPA News2. Graham McLellan, who is from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, told the press, “Between the two children, we’re estimating that there were approximately 50 stab wounds.” Furthermore, “Some of the lacerations were so deep they cut to the bone.”

Deputies believe that Gosnell knifed her children so early in the morning that it was still dark, making it even more amazing that the children survived her attack.

[WSPA:] The home was described as being covered in blood with televisions and mirrors destroyed, leaving shattered glass and other debris throughout the home… Deputies said they found the children home alone after the 6-year-old called his grandmother telling her he was hungry. The grandmother and an ex-boyfriend of Gosnell then arrived at the home and called police.

The six-year-old boy is in particularly horrifying condition. “He’s currently facing the possibility of amputation of fingers and possibly an arm due to the severity of the injury sustained,” according to the solicitor’s office.

Related: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Refocuses on the Murdered Children As New Trial Starts

Gosnell is under evaluation for mental health issues, so if the Clancy case is any guide, she could avoid jail by simply claiming insanity. “Miss Gosnell attempted to flee at one point from the ambulance, so she was subsequently handcuffed to her stretcher,” the solicitor’s office stated. As of September 29, the kids are at Greenville Children’s Hospital in protective custody awaiting more surgeries.

The sheriff’s office is not willing to compromise on justice, however, so hopefully that will also apply to whoever is in charge of sentencing Gosnell. “We’re going to do our job,” McLellan said. “Our deputies are going to go out there and do what they have to do to make sure that there’s justice delivered for these children.” Gosnell faces two counts of attempted murder, and authorities did not grant her bond. Hopefully South Carolina is less crazy than Massachusetts.

Gosnell’s neighbor, Cheryl Bryant, was appalled after hearing what happened and wished she had heard something so she could have run over to help the kids. “I’m just praying that they’re placed somewhere that they will be safe and taken care of,” she said, according to WSPA.

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Authorities do not appear to have revealed any motive yet. The children are expected to recover, though doctors cannot yet say how permanent their injuries are.

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