Don't You Dare Fall for This 30-Year-Old Campaign Trick

My best friend recently bought a 23-year-old Mazda Miata because he'd always wanted a proper roadster. He was looking for a new project car now that his ancient Jeep CJ was fully restored, but he really wasn't interested in replacing the entire electrical system in an even older MGB.

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But what made him finally pull the trigger a few weeks ago was when diesel shot up over six bucks a gallon — his daily drive was a Dodge Ram 2500 with a big ol' Cummins engine, and filling the tank just got too painful to bear.

By the time he got the initial work done on the Miata last week, diesel was at a (somewhat) less painful $5.89 or thereabouts, and I actually topped off my tank for well under $4.

Prices are coming down, at long last, and here's fuel price analyst guy Patrick De Haan to explain why:

already been seeing gas prices decline again. diesel will take several days to start dropping but for now, weekly drop in average gas price:

MI down 23c/gal

OH down 20c/gal

IN, WI down 13c/gal

IL down 11c/gal https://t.co/ffxUWWKhJB — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) September 27, 2026

During a time of two wars — one in Iran, one in Ukraine — having deleterious effects on fuel prices, you might expect the press to trumpet the good news about ExxonMobil's massive Joliet refinery.

Ha-ha, of course you wouldn't. Facts — FACTS! — would help President Donald Trump and the GOP in the November midterms, and we can't have that. Members of the mainstream media would rather rearrange their kneecaps with ball-peen hammers than report actual news benefiting Republicans.

Did you see what two outlets did last night after SpaceX's frankly amazing (and revenue-generating) Starship Flight 14 on Monday? LiveScience went with this headline: "SpaceX's Starship reaches orbit for the first time, then returns early and blows up in a fiery explosion." And the Daily Mail was somehow even worse: "Extraordinary fireball during tense final maneuvers of SpaceX Starship that is set to carry men to moon."

Why? Because Elon Musk is MAGA.

I tell you all this because when it comes to the economy, the American people are in a funk. Four-dollar gas isn't great, I admit. But when you take Bidenflation into account, $4 gas would have been $3.50 in 2022 — the same year Biden drove prices up to $5 or more. That's $5.75 today.

A 30-year home loan averages 7.33% today, which sucks for a country grown all-too-accustomed to ahistorical 3% mortgages. When Reagan won 49 states during his Morning in America reelection campaign, the typical home loan was almost 14%.

Killing inflation isn't fun or easy, and Trump is doing the best possible job, considering we have a Congress addicted to inflation-spurring deficit spending.

Here's the man himself with the good news the press won't report:

🚨 WOW! President Trump was just asked what his midterm message is for millions of Americans to vote red, and he dropped RAPID FIRE truth nukes to the Fake News in the Oval Office:



- 17 months in a row of ZERO illegal crossings

- The best crime numbers in history, even after… pic.twitter.com/0todedjOiS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2026

And the recap, courtesy of Eric Dougherty:

17 months in a row of zero illegal crossings

The best crime numbers in history, even after Democrats let in 25 million people

The most jobs in the history of the United States

Murders are lower than at any time since 1900

New plants are being built every day, like today's $18B investment

$21 TRILLION being invested in America, the most in history

The war will be won very soon

Gas prices will come tumbling down

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The disconnect between what's going on in the economy and its actual performance couldn't be wider. I'm reminded most of the 1992 presidential election, when Bill Clinton claimed we were in "the worst economy since the Great Depression," and the press was happy to repeat the lie ad nauseam.

The 1990-91 recession was sharp but mercifully short. It was well over by the time Clinton won his party's nomination, although job growth admittedly lagged until summer.

Three years after Sen. Harry Reid falsely claimed that Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney paid no taxes, he was finally called out on the lie. All Reid had to say was, "Romney didn’t win, did he?"

Democrats and the media (but I repeat myself) don't want you to vote in November, using the same trick they did in 1992.

Don't fall for it.

Recommended: Starship Just Became a Money Making Machine

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