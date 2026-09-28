Actress Says She's Upset Because Her Son Is... Straight

It's been a long time since I've heard the name Camryn Manheim. You might know her best as an actress from The Practice, Ghost Whisperer, and Law & Order.

Advertisement

Manheim has a son, Milo, who is also an actor. The 25-year-old was apparently conceived via sperm donation from her close friend Jeffrey Brezovar, who is gay, and who seems to play an active role in Milo's life. I honestly don't care about any of this, but they put it out there.

What I do find kind of sad is a joke that Manheim made over the weekend at the Human Rights Campaign 2026 National Dinner. The actress was presenting an award — specifically, the Ally for Equity Award — to her pal, Marcia Gay Harden, and she had this to say:

I always wanted a gay son. I did. I love that relationship between gay sons and their mothers. I want to be the picket sign-holding mom who would beat the s**t out of somebody for her kid. I mean, let's just admit it: Gay sons are the best, right? Right!?



I have photographs of my son in high heels, in full drag. He knows every word to every musical ever written. His fairy godfather, Aaron Walton, is here with us tonight. I mean, truly, I thought I had this f***ing thing locked up.



But no, nooooooo. He's the only straight guy in his entire musical theater company.



So, when Marcia called me about 10 years ago from her closet — I kid you not, she was in her closet — to tell me that her son had come out to her as gay, all I said was, 'Oh my God. You are so f***ing lucky.'



About a week later, I was at Marcia's house for dinner when an Amazon package was delivered for her son. And inside, I'm not kidding you, was a pair of thigh-high red patent leather boots — like kinky boots. And I thought, oh come on, now she is just showing off, right?

Here's the video. You can hear the crowd cheer on her bigotry and gross cliches. (Language warning):

Actress Camryn Manheim: I always wanted a gay son. I have photos of my son in high heels, in full drag. But no! He's the only straight guy in his musical theatre company.



When Marcia Gay Harden told me her son had come out to her, I said, "Oh my god, you are so f**king lucky!" pic.twitter.com/lCelEZeGTm — 👤 (@ezradulis) September 28, 2026

I don't care what Manheim or her friends do in their spare time, but when they put their bigotry and poor parenting skills (notice it's all about what she wants) on full display, it's fair game. First, this might be some kind of inside joke with her and her son, but as someone in the comments section on that video points out, could you imagine if the son was gay, and she came out and said she'd hoped he was straight?

Second of all, she makes it out like being a gay man is just about being flamboyant and wearing women's clothing. I have gay men in my life, one of whom I'm quite close to, and this is exactly what they hate about the LGBTetc. crowd. They aren't walking cliches or some single mom's fantasy BFF who can go shopping for "kinky boots" with her. They hate Gay Pride and all that nonsense. One has told me that he often wishes he wasn't gay because it's not the easiest life. My next-door neighbors are gay, and they just want to live their lives unbothered.

Advertisement

Finally, when my colleague, Catherine Salgado, heard I was writing this story today, she said, "I hear that an LGBTQ child is a must have accessory in Hollywood this year."

She's not wrong. Even stripping away the LGB part of it, just look at how many celebrities have "trans" or "nonbinary" kids. In just the last month or so, I've heard stories about the children of Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Watts, Charlize Theron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Jennifer Garner, and more.

I'm not sure if it's a mental health epidemic, the result of growing up with narcissistic and attention-seeking parents, or just some trend — maybe a bit of all three — but these parents act like they've won some sort of prize when their kid "comes out" as anything. I feel bad for these kids and the ones outside of Hollywood who look up to them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.