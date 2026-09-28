The Pressure on Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Is About to Go Nuclear

They're going to war now, and the holdout juror is in the middle of it.

The attorney for Lindsay Clancy, whose triple murder trial ended recently in a mistrial, wants the holdout juror to be investigated for some kind of crime. He doesn't know what crime, but that hardly matters. This is still a public relations gambit and not a search for truth. That ideal left the building a long time ago.

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Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, confirms that he plans to allege some sort of wrongdoing on the part of the holdout juror in the trial on Tuesday, a man the defense attorney characterized as "not a holdout juror" but an obstructionist.

Besides being left in shock over Reddington's stunning move to ask the judge to investigate the juror who has been in hiding since the death threats began following Clancy's mistrial, he wants juror Michael Desronvil to turn over his phone for technical exploitation.

Reddington wants the phone and other electronics exploited to determine if he made inquiries during jury deliberation hours or spoke with anyone. He also wants video outside the jurors' room and logs of juror movements. He wants the judge to ask Desronvil if he lied on his juror questionnaire and whether or not he knew what the "reasonable doubt" standard meant and if he properly applied it.

On Monday, Fox News released an interview with the attorney Michael Desronvil was forced to hire to speak for him in the aftermath of the mistrial that I wrote about in Massachusetts Mob Surrounds Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Home Because He's Not One of Their Kind.

Desronvil was forced to go into hiding following death threats and stalkers around his home. Attorney Edward Paltzik says Reddington is a "sore loser" who filed a "Looney Tunes motion," calling it a full-frontal attack on the U.S. Constitution.

He told Fox's Kayleigh McEnany that he is "100%" going to file a bar complaint against Reddington. He sent a direct message to Reddington, "You continue to attack the juror. You're attacking the juror outside the courtroom. You're attacking the juror inside the courtroom. Everywhere."

More: The Lindsay Clancy Child Killing Legal Circus Collapses

"Kevin Reddington is not behaving rationally anymore," he concluded.

🚨 JUST IN: Lindsay Clancy's attorney is going to court on Tuesday not only to try and ACQUIT Clancy of m*rder but to INVESTIGATE lone holdout juror Michael Desronvil



Desronvil now has an attorney and is STRONGLY defending himself from the lies. PROTECT HIM, do the right thing,… pic.twitter.com/yPG1TOutuE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2026

"I don't really care what Ed thinks," Reddington told his superfans from the local media.

The man who regularly spent time outside the courthouse talking to reporters and trashing the juror engaged in a delicious case of projection when he told a reporter that he thinks, "Ed ought to go into the courtroom and articulate his position rather than be a histrionic individual who's mouthing off to the media."

Kevin Reddington, Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, wants to INVESTIGATE Michael Desronvil … the holdout juror.



This is HORRIFIC!



Not only was Desronvil doxxed and CRUCIFIED by the White Women on the jury, his life has been turned upside down by the Leftist-Liberal Fake News Media… pic.twitter.com/qjhoXOMPgt — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) September 28, 2026

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When the reporter asked Reddington about Paltzik's statement that Clancy should be executed for murdering her three children who were 5, 3, and 8 months old when she strangled them, he sputtered, "Ed, Ed, Ed, me to you...why don't you just shut up? Really. You're a foul individual."

Speaking of foul, Reddington's wife helped doxx the Desronvil's identity along with one of the female jurors, as I wrote about in Guess Who Helped Doxx the Holdout Juror in the Lindsay Clancy Case.

In a statement in which he called Reddington, "Kevin 'Shooter McGavin' Reddington," Paltzik said, "this isn't a partisan issue, it's a Sixth Amendment issue...[because] if the new normal is that jurors are going to face brutal reprisals for disagreeing with a defense attorney, you can kiss the Sixth Amendment goodbye."

He warned that "the tables will inevitably turn."

Imagine a similar trial sometime in the not too distant future where it is the reverse scenario: 11-1 in favor of guilty, with one holdout favoring not guilty by reason of insanity. I doubt you folks would be alright if the District Attorney then filed a motion to investigate that lone holdout standing in the way of a conviction.

McEnany asked if the juror had reasonable doubt, as alleged by the coven of female jurors in that NBC Boston backyard interview. Paltzik said, "Michael had zero doubt," and he had a "mountain of evidence" to back it up.

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