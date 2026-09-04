BREAKING: The Lindsay Clancy Child Killing Legal Circus Collapses

The goat rodeo known as the Lindsay Clancy trial is staggering to the finish line, and it looks like mom could be retried for strangling to death her two toddlers and her baby. A state supreme court justice ruled in a last-minute emergency appeal that the judge in the case was right to declare a mistrial. Under a mistrial, double jeopardy would not apply and she could be retried.

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Whether the mistrial was declared due to a juror's misconduct or jury nullification may be sorted out later. The nine-woman, three-man jury was deadlocked over several days and begged the judge to end the trial three times. The holdout reportedly was one of the male jurors.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington wanted the juror to be kicked off in hopes of getting a clean verdict sending his client to a mental health facility instead of prison. The judge disagreed that there was juror misconduct and wanted to declare a mistrial.

Indeed, Judge William F. Sullivan was on the cusp of declaring a mistrial Friday after the jury reported they were deadlocked — again — and in their note to the judge said the count was eleven to one. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said that eleven jurors were in support of his client. He reiterated that statement outside the courthouse, surrounded by reporters who were on a first-name basis with the defense attorney.

Before the judge could officially gavel down on his mistrial decision, however, Reddington, citing a breach of federal constitutional law, asked for a chance to appeal that decision. The judge gave him an hour to go to the appeals court to get his stay.

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Reddington wants the holdout to be kicked off the jury. The judge doesn't want to do that.

Reddington, in his appeal, forsook the constitutional argument and instead claimed in his motion that the judge refused to hear evidence that the juror was ignoring instructions and was engaging in jury nullification.

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington’s appeal filing to the MA Supreme Court, which includes Reddington accusing the lone holdout juror of being “biased” against those with “debilitating mental illness”, which he says is a protected… pic.twitter.com/yNpge94bEv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2026

The jurors were given the opportunity to find Lindsay Clancy guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or not guilty by reason of being a crazy lady.

Clancy has said a mixture of psychotropic drugs paired with postpartum depression caused her to kill her babies.

Outside the courthouse, another trial is underway.

“Over 25,000 Lindsay Clancy fans have now raised over $835,000 after she admitted to murdering her three young children”



Short form video content+ Feminism vs Hydrogen Bomb.



Incoming in India soon on Instagram. https://t.co/fBbAUek60w pic.twitter.com/24a5Ji7pyY — Yug (@Yaduvanshi8999) August 20, 2026

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We're seeing a new breed of true crime murder moms. Unlike the Luigi Mangione court proceedings and some of the nutters surrounding the Charlie Kirk political assassination hearings, the Lindsay Clancy fans are women who appear to be one part Swiftie and one part blood-lusting child sacrifice fans. They cup their hands together to form a heart as a show of solidarity with the woman, a labor and delivery nurse, who took her children one by one to the family basement and, as they screamed for mommy's help (undoubtedly; she claims not to remember), took her exercise bands and strangled them. Then she went back upstairs two more times to get her next victims.

So violent and sadistic were these acts that the children's eyes were bulging out of their sockets.

Then the trained nurse tried to kill herself by taking a weapon and slicing parts of her body and jumping out the top window of the family home. Odd that she missed her main arteries, but, hey, maybe she failed A&P in nursing school.

Her fans outside the courthouse pretend that Clancy's husband was really responsible for the murders, which occurred when he was provably out of the house, because ugh, men.

Clancy's defense attorney has already stipulated that she committed these murders.

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If you doubt there was a parallel trial going on outside the courthouse, watch the servile media, Lindsay Clancy fans and trial hangers-on surrounded the defense attorney like he's a rockstar.

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