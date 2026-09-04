The Morning Briefing: Much to the Chagrin of Leftists, Justice Is Still Served With ICE

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Daisueckdodcz felt that he should prepare himself for modest neighborhood fame after the publication of his graphic novel tribute to Lola Falana.

Advertisement

One of my most confounding peculiarities is that I am a lifelong arch-conservative who has, by choice, spent most of that life surrounded by very, um, enthusiastic liberals. I credit my aloofness for that. It's easy to not be bothered by people when you're never paying any attention to them. (I really should start a life coaching side hustle, or at least write a book of affirmations.)

I am currently in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the place where commies go to find out that they haven't been commie enough. I spend most of my year in my hometown of Tucson, Arizona, a city riddled with hippies so old I'm starting to think they might be vampires. The ones in my neighborhood don't go out much during the day, that's all I'm saying.

As you might imagine, the majority of the residents of both of these cities aren't big fans of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The anti-ICE sentiment gets expressed in various ways, often with idiotic signs that say things like "Stop the Kidnappings!" Often, people are encouraged to "report" ICE activity to a phone number given on the sign.

It's never made clear what all of the reporting is going to accomplish. I suspect that, like almost all leftist astroturfing, the phone numbers are booty calls disguised as activism. No, seriously.

Since these people are always lying about what it is ICE actually does, the agency's ever-increase success rate has to be locking them all on the struggle bus. This is from Catherine:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has broken its own record for monthly arrests once again as the Trump administration continues to round up illegal alien criminals. First, June 2026 set the record for ICE arrests, then July surpassed that number, and now August holds the new record with nearly 51,000 arrests. The trend of arrests increasing every single month is definitely what we want to see, and the direction we hope will continue for many months to come. After all, there are so many illegal aliens in the United States, not to mention all the people who fraudulently obtained visas or citizenship, that unfortunately federal immigration officers have years of work ahead of them.

Advertisement

Because the Democrats and their evil little offshoot minions are so vehemently anti-law enforcement, I feel that it is incumbent upon me to frequently praise those who put their lives on the line to keep others safe. I should probably be writing one of these columns every month.

Catherine is right, the task facing anyone trying to clean up the Biden open borders travesty is a daunting one because of the sheer numbers involved. It's a frightening testament to just how much damage the Democrats can do in a relatively short period of time. True, the border mess was created by Democrats and squish Republicans long before Joe Biden's drooling husk occupied the Oval Office, but it was his handlers who supersized the danger.

ICE agents have probably faced more relentless negative pressure and resistance than any other domestic law enforcement agents in U.S. history. Leftists have weaponized social media and used it to organize mobs to interfere — often violently — with ICE agents who are enforcing the law.

Democrats in Congress have encouraged unhinged resistance to ICE actions, some of them even breaking the law themselves.

The focus of President Trump and members of his administration on making our borders secure is unwavering and exactly what the country needs. The unflinching resolve of those in the field who show up every day to do what needs to be done to correct a monumental wrong transcends admirable.

Let's be honest, it wouldn't be difficult for an ICE agent to decide, "Enough of this crap," and head off to make a fortune in private security. It would be an easy job to leave for those who aren't in it for the right reasons.

Relevant: My 2025 Person of the Year — ICE

That's how we know that ICE agents truly prioritize the safety and well-being of all Americans, even the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers who portray them as criminals. That kind of dedication can't be halfhearted.

Advertisement

Here's to ICE knocking it out of the park again in September. October is World Series time, and I'll be rooting for ICE to hit more than a few grand slams.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Had to deal with some power outage issues. The Mailbag will be back next week!

Everything Isn't Awful

The Joey Tribbiani of the animal world.

PJ Media

Me. Now I Really Want a Sandwich — Gloria Steinem Dies at 92

VodkaPundit. Michigan Jews Turn Against El-Sayed

Neighbors Warned Police That Minnesota Mass Shooter Repeatedly Threatened Violence

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Goes for a Fourth Term

Sam Altman's Most Serious Warning About AI Yet. Is It Hype?

Well, This MS NOW Moment With Kamala Harris Was Super AWKWARD

#WINNING. ICE Breaks Arrest Record Again in August

NBA Rocked by Salary Cap Scandal. Yes, Really.

President Trump Was Just Asked About Harry and Meghan Leaving the U.S., and Stand Back

UPDATED: The SEC Has Found a Battle That 'Just Means More,' and Naturally It Involves Lane Kiffin

New Poll Devastates Democrats Ahead of Midterms

Knives Out in Times Square: Sympathy for the Devil Is a New Hallmark of the Left

Faked Polling Numbers

God Has Entered the AR-15 Debate, Courtesy of James Talarico

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

A Chicago Islamic Scholar Just Destroyed the Left's Coexist Narrative

Oooh! Pick me! Is There Anything Gavin Newsom Doesn't Lie About?

Advertisement

Tucker Carlson Just Endorsed Abdul El-Sayed. 'I Wouldn't Vote for Mike Rogers at Gunpoint'

Aero Precision Coming Back

+1. DC Gun Laws Face Numerous Legal Challenges

TX Bank Robber Brings Knife to Gunfight, Which Ends As You'd Expect

Sure, pal. Maduro to Federal Court: I Have Sovereign Immunity, You Know

Russian General Survives Assassination Attempt

The Measles Propaganda Campaign Is Out of Control. Even RFK's Critics Agree.

Trump Taps the Next Secretary of the Army After Dan Driscoll's Exit

Here for It: Enes Kanter Freedom Makes His Next Move After WNBA Game Ejection

Narrative Slayer. JD Vance Destroys Left's Claim Republicans Running in Midterms Want to Cut 'Healthcare'

Sociopath Celebrates Stabbing Death of New Mom Who Took a Job at an 'Evil Company'

James Woods Has a Few Choice Words for George Clooney About Mark Ruffalo and 'Free Speech'

Dem Rep on C-SPAN Issues a Deportation Challenge That Tom Homan Will Gladly Accept

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Thursday Essay: Five Perfect Little Thrillers You Might Have Missed or Forgotten

Thursday Essay: Five Perfect Little Thrillers You Might Have Missed or Forgotten

The 'Spiritual Intelligence' of Scientists Is Deeper Than You Might Think

The Great Replacement Chronicles: The Ballot or the Bullet?

HBO’s 'Harry Potter' Reboot Faces Fury From Both Sides of the Culture War

Adventures in The Patriarchy™: The Demise of an Ultra-Spook

Stories of the Suicidal Ideology of Western Leftists

Around the Interwebz

The Waffle House Index is Inde Navarette's next obsession

Cyber COVID! Four major AI models suffer rare overlapping downtime

7 Everyday Phrases That Originated from Gambling

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/03/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2026

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: AP

New Media: NOTUS



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall

EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press

THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Bedminster, New Jersey

The White House

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Bedminster, New Jersey

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press

Advertisement

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall



EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall



EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Townhall



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Univision

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: FOX

New Media: The Federalist

EDT :

12:00 PM Out-of-Town Pool Call Time

6:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Bedminster, New Jersey en route the White House

Bedminster, NJ

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.