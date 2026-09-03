New Poll Devastates Democrats Ahead of Midterms

I recently wrote about pollster Patrick Ruffini's deep dive into more than 3,000 polls conducted over the past four election cycles, which found that pollsters overestimated Democrats by an average of 3.7 points, with that error ballooning to roughly 5.9 percentage points during the summer months before correcting in the fall.

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The correction may have arrived, and it is not pretty for Democrats.

A new Harvard-Harris poll shows Republicans now leading Democrats in the generic congressional ballot among likely voters.

Among likely voters, Republicans hold a two-point edge over Democrats. Among registered voters, Democrats still lead by two points, but even that is good news for the GOP, as experts say Democrats need a 3-4-point lead to retake the majority.

📊 2026 Generic Congressional Ballot among LIKELY Voters



🟥 Republicans: 51% [+2]

🟦 Democrats: 49% [-2]



Harvard/Harris | 8/28-30 pic.twitter.com/o3DVwGAZEm — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 2, 2026

Why does this matter? Harvard-Harris is widely regarded as one of the most credible pollsters in the country, which is exactly why this result is getting attention it might otherwise not receive.

The shift is significant. Back in March, Democrats held a four-point advantage among likely voters in the same poll. Now Republicans are up two points.

Harvard-Harris generic ballot among likely midterm voters:



🔵 March: Democrats +4

🔵 July: Democrats +2

🔴 August: Republicans +2



This is the first time a pollster has shown Republicans ahead among likely voters since October 2025. https://t.co/ldyECtmSvP pic.twitter.com/bhT0xJffYy — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 2, 2026

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The good news continues.

Seven in 10 respondents said they are likely to vote, with Republicans reporting slightly higher turnout enthusiasm than Democrats. That is definitely not the enthusiasm gap Democrats were counting on this cycle.

Recommended: This Is the Reason Leftists Are Screaming Right Now

Here is a data point that Democrats should find alarming. According to the poll, 79% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats said they want to reject extremists like radical left-wing influencer Hasan Piker. Nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters agreeing with Republicans on rejecting an extremist like Piker is a genuine warning sign for candidates who have tied themselves to him, including Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

I don't care how many times the left insists this is a fluke; a two-point swing from a pollster as credible as Harvard-Harris is not something Democrats in Washington can shrug off. One poll is still one poll, and it could turn out to be an outlier. What ultimately decides midterm elections is which side actually shows up to vote in November.

Even so, the numbers back up something Republicans have suspected for months: the Democrat wave the left has been promising itself for a year looks a lot shakier than advertised. The Democrat Party's brand remains deeply unpopular, and the socialist insurgency reshaping the party from within is not exactly reassuring to nervous swing voters. Obviously, a party cannot run on Bidenomics nostalgia and socialist experimentation and expect suburban moderates to come running back.

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Am I right?

As far as I'm concerned, the Harvard-Harris numbers are a preview of what Ruffini's research already told us to expect: a summer of inflated Democrat numbers followed by a fall correction that favors the party actually in touch with where voters are. That correction may not preview a Republican wave, but it may be a sign that the GOP can defy history and hold the majority in this year’s midterms.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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