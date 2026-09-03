Knives Out in Times Square: Sympathy for the Devil Is a New Hallmark of the Left

Pamela Cisneros came to a just end. After a short rampage through New York City’s Times Square, where she used two very sharp kitchen knives to critically wound an unsuspecting 68-year-old man and to kill a young mother, she was tried and convicted by a jury of herself.

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Her self-imposed sentence was carried out by a group of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers who gave her multiple opportunities to lessen her sentence and have access to the judicial system. Repeatedly, they commanded her to drop the knives. They tased her to no avail.

Instead, she brought the death penalty upon herself for her crimes, charging the officers, forcing one to pull his service weapon and shoot her once in the stomach, which took effect quickly and effectively. Her self-imposed death sentence removed Cisneros from society, and it removed any future threat to others she may have posed.

I’m sorry. Were you looking for empathy or sympathy for Cisneros, the killer? You came to the wrong place.

By getting herself killed by police, who were acting in self-defense when they did it, she saved the state countless hours of court proceedings; she likely saved significant amounts of taxpayer money to pay court-appointed defense lawyers; and in a small way, she lessened the clogging of an already overburdened judicial system where actual justice is delayed almost indefinitely in too many cases.

Most importantly, she prevented a circus from surrounding her trial, one that easily could have been just like what we’re seeing at the Lindsay Clancy trial, where mentally deranged, leftist women wear pink in support of a woman who admitted to strangling her three young children to death.

In the larger battle between good and evil, good has been on the losing end all too often of late.

Cisneros had her trial and sentencing within minutes of her crime, preventing the wheels of leftist politicization from gearing up to turn Cisneros into a living heroine, to turn her name into a cause centered on freeing her from any consequence.

New York’s WABC-TV reported that police said on Aug. 31, Cisneros stabbed her two victims within 20 seconds of each other near 41st Street and Seventh Avenue.

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NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference that 68-year-old Tak Kam, a Rhode Island father, “had just exited the subway and was waiting to cross the street with his wife when the suspect (Cisneros) pulled two knives from a bag, waved them and then allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen ‘in what appears to be a random and unprovoked attack."

Tisch said that Cisneros then moved closer to 42nd Street, where she randomly came across Erin Piacenti, 32, a mother of a new daughter and a Bank of America executive. That’s when Cisneros allegedly stabbed Piacenti in the abdomen, leading to the young mother’s death.

Police say Cisneros made her way toward an NYPD substation, where witnesses flagged down the police, who intercepted her and engaged in a four-minute stalemate. During that time, they commanded her to drop the knives. They tased her, and only after she charged at the officers with those knives did one of them pull his pistol. As is so often the case these days, it was all captured on video.

BREAKING: Woman who stabbed two people, killing one, then attempted to stab police officers was shot and killed by police. https://t.co/BGjISewGLC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 1, 2026

In her standoff with police, after they told her to drop the knives, she said, “I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you… I will kill you.” And so, the police acted in self-defense.

Once that video started making the rounds on social media, the armchair law enforcement officers started to refer to the knives as “butter knives” and “putty knives” to diminish the severity of Cisneros’s role in all of this. As usual, police watchdogs started to blame the police for overreacting.

We’re not going to litigate that here. There may have been other ways to handle the situation, but in the end, police acted to eliminate a threat as trained, and the threat was indeed eliminated.

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The left would rather you not know about Kam and Piacenti, the victims. The left would rather you see Cisneros as the victim here. The left wants you to sympathize with Cisneros.

The New York Times has done its level best to make you feel for the killer in this crime. The newspaper talked to her father, who said she’s had serious mental health problems for many years, leading to an inability to hold a job, a failed marriage, a custody battle over her kids, at least one suicide attempt, and a long spiral that led to those events in Times Square.

The Times reported that Mario Cisneros, 78, said his daughter was having issues with unspecified medication: “He said he did not know what type of medication she had been receiving or what condition she was being treated for, and it was unclear whether she had taken medication recently or received mental health treatment. But in recent months, Mr. Cisneros recalled, his daughter had said she did not want to rely on medication to feel normal.”

The Times article served to frame the killer as a sympathetic figure and inferred that she was as much a victim as those she attacked. The New York Post focused instead on the actual victims, and to a greater extent, Piacenti, the woman who was killed.

Piacenti was a University of Pennsylvania and Fordham University School of Law graduate. She worked for Bank of America in New York as Vice President of Business Selection and Conflicts. She was about to celebrate her second wedding anniversary and was the mother of a baby girl. According to a GoFundMe page set up after her death, Piacenti died on her first day on the job after her maternity leave.

It’s at this point where we’re all supposed to treat this as a sad tragedy, a one-off, a case where there are no simple solutions. Nothing is black and white. No one person, organization, or movement is to blame. Society is at fault. Regroup and move forward.

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If Cisneros had used a gun to kill someone, we all know it would have been the gun’s fault, not hers. Since she used knives, it’s no one person’s fault, certainly not just hers. Bad as Cisneros’s actions were, for me it’s the leftists' covering for her that poses the bigger threat to American society.

It gets worse. Because Piacenti worked for Bank of America in middle management, that's enough for many on the left to jump onto social media saying that she deserved it. There are many posts on social media like this one. We are now in a very dark place.

youre not gonna get me to feel bad for the vice president of bank of america lmao https://t.co/JEhfrUg08o — 🎨Artsy M*rxist 🎨 (commissions closed) (@ArtsyMarx1st) September 1, 2026

This is why I refuse to make excuses for Cisneros. Many on the left are outright celebrating her actions. How many times in the past year have we had to witness brutal savagery only to have leftists in the media, on social media, and throughout society make excuses for it or even justify it?

On Aug. 22, 2025, surveillance video captured the cold-blooded, unprovoked stabbing of Iryna Zarutska as she sat quietly on a light rail car in Charlotte, N.C., by Decarlos Brown, who walked past her as she was bleeding out, and then said, “I got that white girl.”

Later, when an artist painted a mural in Zarutska’s honor, the mayor of Providence, R.I., felt emboldened enough to have it taken down on the grounds that it was “divisive.”

🚨 JUST IN: Due to leftist backlash, the Iryna Zarutska mural in Providence RI has been RIPPED DOWN by crews



This happened after Mayor Brett Smiley and other leftists MELTED DOWN, saying it's "divisive"



How is honoring an IMMIGRANT who got k*lled "divisive?!" LEFTISTS ARE… pic.twitter.com/stuxZeDN3y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2026

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On Sept. 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk sat on stage at Utah Valley University, in front of a packed crowd in an outdoor amphitheater setting, when a sniper publicly executed him. Gender-confused Tyler Robinson is now standing trial for that crime and could face the death penalty, but don’t hold your breath. There are only three people on death row in Utah, and all were sentenced to death in the late 1980s or 1990s.

Since Kirk’s killing, horrifyingly, it’s become openly acceptable to blame Kirk for his own murder and to mock him and his family, who are still suffering and grieving, all because he had the audacity to peacefully debate leftism with words.

SICKENING: A leftist degenerate in a Charlie Kirk costume reenacted his ass*ssination at Utah Valley University as the mob cheered and chanted that he “deserved to die” outside of TPUSA’s women’s conference in San Antonio, Texas. pic.twitter.com/j7cu1kpVQY — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 6, 2026

I reported on another 2025 murder when “a gender-confused male who changed his name from Robert to Robin Westman shot up the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. In the process, he killed two children and seriously wounded others, including children.”

In that same article I wrote: “Then there is the case of Luigi Mangione, who has pleaded guilty to the cold-blooded assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In committing the premeditated murder, the privileged rich kid established himself as an almost mythical hero to leftists everywhere."

CNN reported on June 5, 2025, ‘In the months since the fatal shooting of Thompson, Mangione has become a cult-like figure. There has been a massive outpouring of support on social media and at his court appearances from people with deep frustration and anger at the American for-profit healthcare system. They see the American health insurance industry as broken, overly expensive and quick to deny coverage.’

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The one thing the woke cable network’s article left out was that Mangione only became a ‘cult-like figure’ to Democrats and leftists, not simply ‘people with deep frustration.’”

Women show up to support Luigi Mangione who shot and killed United Airlines CEO Brian Thompson pic.twitter.com/ezRJjKeqm0 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 8, 2025

The time between each of these atrocities is short, and with every new one, that time seems to become even more compressed. There is now a pattern.

The killers are either in full command of their thoughts and actions and avowed leftists, or they are individuals who’ve been able to fester under the protection of leftist policies, a leftist judiciary, and even leftist prosecutors. It’s almost like they want a system that makes it as easy as possible for evil, deranged culprits to kill at will and with as little personal consequence as possible.

Add to this the surreal amount of support leftist women are giving to Lindsay Clancy in her trial, and it becomes clear that we have a society where leftism is doing everything possible to perpetuate the violence.

🚨 Lindsay Clancy brutally strangled her three children to death.



I never thought I’d see the day hundreds of women would bring their own children to rally for the release of a woman who killed hers.



Honestly, I don’t know where we go from here.



This is horrifying to witness. pic.twitter.com/OjbbdSHwSy — Mel Gibson (@MelGibson_1th) September 2, 2026

Given that there is such a strong pattern, you have to ask yourself who benefits? Who can possibly benefit from psychopathic groupthink and such a moral spiral in American society?

Related: Get Ready for the Democrats’ Season of Bloodthirst

I’m not very good at conspiracy theories because I don’t have all the answers. A typical alarmist conspiracy theorist pretends to have all the answers and will not let the facts and truth get in the way of a good narrative. I don’t have that.

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What I do have is a series of questions that need answering. How can large groups of leftists, mostly women, all of a sudden, start to come out en masse to condone murder in seemingly totally separate cases? What had to happen to create this same sort of mass psychotic reaction to multiple tragic incidents? Are there shared root causes? If so, what are they? Or maybe, who are they? Where are these new pro-murder American radicals being radicalized?

Once you get some of these answers, you could find some overlap with prosecutors who refuse to prosecute violent offenders, a judiciary that refuses to convict, and an entire legal, cultural, and media ecosystem that leans heavily toward victim-blaming. Bizarrely, the left is not only the movement of death, but now the movement of "justified" murder.

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