Sánchez Blamed Israel for the Ceuta Crisis. Then Came a Bombshell Police Report.

Well, what do you know? A prime minister who falsely accuses the United States of violating international law and Israel of committing genocide can't be trusted when it comes to speaking to his own people about an ongoing national crisis that a majority feel he hasn't done enough to rectify.

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On Monday, I wrote about how Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez absolved Morocco of responsibility for the invasion by more than 70,000 illegal migrants who breached the border of Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. “There’s no information from any intelligence agency that raises doubts over the involvement of Moroccan authorities,” Sánchez said in a radio interview on Monday.

What he also had absolutely no doubt about was that Israel was surely involved. "What we also know is that after July 30 and 31, there was a spread of those hoaxes and that disinformation by social-media networks associated with both Russia and Israel, as well as with an international far-right movement," the prime minister from the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) claimed. New information reported by Spanish media this week points to Sánchez himself as the only party guilty of spreading disinformation.

Not surprisingly, an intelligence report prepared by the National Police’s Centre for Immigration and Borders (CENIF) and submitted to Spain’s Audiencia Nacional (High Court) found no evidence of Mossad involvement or machinations by Elon Musk. Instead, the intelligence points to the Kingdom of Morocco. The European Conservative reports:

According to the details that have emerged, CENIF analysed photographs, videos, and the operational behavior of Moroccan forces. Its officers identified gendarmes guiding groups from Castillejos towards specific border points and individuals believed to be plainclothes members of the Moroccan security services giving instructions on how to reach the El Tarajal breakwater. The police’s conclusion therefore goes considerably further than Moroccan passivity. It describes coordination on the ground and an operation intended to overwhelm Spain’s border-control capacity within the framework of hybrid operations that are taking place not only on Europe’s eastern flank, but also along its immediate southern border. The report even examines the sequence of the crossings and the rapid subsequent return of many of those involved as factors incompatible with a conventional migration crisis. With this report, reducing what happened to the work of criminal networks and messages spread online looks more like a government disinformation campaign than an accurate account of events.

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Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of Spain's center-right People's Party, said that "while the police protect the nation, the government is more worried about saving itself and protecting Morocco." A woman could be heard shouting that Sánchez is a traitor as Feijóo spoke, a charge repeated by the leader of the conservative Vox party, Santiago Abascal. He hammered that theme home in his response to the CENIF report, saying: "That’s why we talk about hybrid warfare, and that’s why we also talk about treason, because the government knew about it and did nothing to stop it and is doing absolutely nothing to reverse it." He also declared that Morocco “threatens our national sovereignty, our national security and our territorial integrity.”

Related: Forgot About Ceuta? These Latest Videos Look Pretty Third World.

Sánchez's government is, of course, doing damage control in the wake of the reporting about the intelligence report. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska wrote in a letter to Francisco Pardo, director-general of the Spanish police, "Any such information should have immediately been made available to the National Security Council... and to other bodies with powers in this field." The Financial Times reports that the Interior Ministry said Pardo insisted that "there is no police report attributing to the Moroccan security forces the planning or execution of what occurred in Ceuta on July 30 and 31."

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But there is an important caveat: Pardo had no prior knowledge of the report. As the Financial Times explains, "The ministry said a judge had ordered police investigators not to provide their superiors with any information about the probe reported by El Español, meaning the police chief had no prior knowledge of it. The ministry did not provide any information about the contents of the investigation report or seek to rebut any specific details."

As it happens, September 2 is Ceuta Day, an annual celebration commemorating the city's history. In a video published Wednesday, Sánchez promised "dignified care for those who have arrived" and said Ceuta's residents have shown "serenity, solidarity, coexistence, and responsibility" (emphasis mine).

Contrast that message with that of Ceuta's regional leader, Juan Jesús Vivas of the PP, who said on Wednesday: "What happened to us was not a migratory crisis. What happened was the violation of Spain's territorial integrity."

Who sounds like he has the interests of Spanish sovereignty foremost in his mind?

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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