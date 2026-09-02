This Is the Reason Leftists Are Screaming Right Now

If you heard any collective screaming from the left on Wednesday, this is probably why. The U.S. Mint rolled out a commemorative dollar coin with President Donald Trump’s face on it to mark America's 250th birthday.

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Available for purchase today at 12PM ET: 2026 President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin. These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change. Collect them today! #CoinCollecting #America250https://t.co/g4eJes21ER pic.twitter.com/4OqkQ2sa9W — United States Mint (@usmint) September 2, 2026

The coin went on sale at noon on the Mint's website as part of the nation's semiquincentennial celebration. Shoppers can grab a bag of 100 coins for $154.50 or a roll of 25 for $61, and among the first batch available Wednesday were 250,000 coins struck back on July 4 and marked to prove it.

The design is about as patriotic as it gets. Trump's face stares straight ahead on the front, ringed by the word "Liberty" and the dates "1776-2026," with "In God We Trust" set right next to his portrait. Flip it over, and there is the seal of the United States, shield and all, stamped with "250" to mark the anniversary.

The coin has a gold finish, but it's not made with gold in case you were wondering.

TODAY: 🇺🇸President Trump LANDS on U.S. currency as the U.S. Mint begins selling new Trump $1 COINS at noon ET.



Collectors can buy 25-coin rolls for $61 or 100-coin bags for $154.50. Hidden among them are 250,000 special coins struck on July 4.



The legal-tender coins feature… pic.twitter.com/fh4Oyk0rdz — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 2, 2026

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The administration first announced the coin earlier this year as part of a broader push to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

And demand is pretty dang high.

Visitors trying to buy the coin Wednesday morning got dumped straight into a virtual waiting list before they could even see a checkout page. The wait reportedly started around 20 minutes and climbed to a full hour as more buyers piled in, all racing to grab a piece of American history before Democrats find a way to complain it out of existence.

"Due to extraordinarily high traffic, we are using a virtual waiting room," the website read, warning visitors they would have just 10 minutes to complete a purchase once they were finally let through.

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Democrats have been crying foul about these plans for months now. They point out that a sitting president has no business appearing on U.S. currency without Congress signing off first. However, Treasury officials say the coin is authorized under legislation tied to America's 250th anniversary of independence, and they are not inventing precedent out of thin air to make that case. They point to a 1926 commemorative half-dollar honoring Calvin Coolidge, who was very much alive and very much president when his face landed on the coin.

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Let's be honest: legal technicalities are just the cover story. What actually irks the left is a sitting Republican president they hate so much that they impeached him twice getting honored on American currency. Not only that, but the coin is so popular it broke a government website almost immediately.

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