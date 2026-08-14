Forgot About Ceuta? These Latest Videos Look Pretty Third World.

It's been 15 days since tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco began flooding across the border into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta. Because the shocking images of the influx of mostly men of military age faded from international headlines after a few days, the casual news observer outside of Spain might think the situation in Ceuta is under control. In fact, the most recent videos coming out of the Spanish city are in some ways even more alarming than those documenting the initial invasion.

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I use that word "invasion" not only because Spanish politicians like Santiago Abascal of the conservative Vox party have, but because that's how so many residents of Ceuta are describing what's happening — and because that description increasingly reflects the reality in the city. While no official data has been released, a spokesperson for the police union JUPOL claims there is now a rape every day in Ceuta. Euronews reports that three Moroccan nationals were arrested this week for sexual assault offenses. El País describes the disturbing reason why another man was returned to Morocco (translation with the aid of AI): "A fourth detainee accused of entering a private residence and getting into the bed in which a woman was sleeping, wearing only his underwear, was also returned to Morocco after being charged with unlawful entry into a dwelling.” One of the most distressing moments captured on camera was a crying widow telling Defense Minister Margarita Robles how her life has changed in just a few weeks. With illegal migrants — estimates put the number remaining in the city at more than 10,000 — roaming the streets, the elderly woman said she's scared and has to sleep with a knife. She reminded Robles that the residents of Ceuta are Spanish citizens and pleaded with her not to let the Socialist government abandon them. La súplica entre lágrimas de una vecina a Margarita Robles: «Tengo miedo. No se puede abandonar Ceuta» pic.twitter.com/a3SwmcB1uT — ABC.es (@abc_es) August 12, 2026

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My initial reaction after seeing the video was the same as X user GDams, who wrote that Robles had "that cold, distant, almost embarrassed look, that technocrat's smile who listens…without hearing a thing." But perhaps I'm biased because I know this is the same defense minister who said Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and whose moral compass I find suspect.

Robles at least showed up in Ceuta this month, which is more than can be said for her boss, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who jetted off to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands for a month-long vacation after his pro forma visit to Ceuta on July 31. As the prime minister enjoys walks on the beach and scuba diving with a Civil Guard Zodiac boat and a large security detail, what do the once-pristine beaches of Ceuta look like now?

Related: Nick Shirley’s New Video Dismantles the Left’s Narrative on Ceuta's Migrant Crisis

Makeshift huts on the beach may bring to mind exciting Survivor episodes, but this New York Post video headline reflects the real conditions on El Trampolín beach: Ceuta Residents Protest as Migrants Mar Beach With Toilets, Showers and Huts.

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The same beach was the scene of a violent brawl between migrants that left several people injured by “bladed weapons”:

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In another beach fight video, migrants get into it over aid:

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Remember the news stories about how the homelessness crisis and dirty streets of California were enabling the spread of medieval diseases like typhus? Well, doctors in Ceuta are warning about outbreaks of diseases amid so much human excrement that the streets of San Francisco look better by comparison.

Doctors in Ceuta are raising the alarm. The city is grappling with outbreaks of scabies, tuberculosis, cholera, measles, and infectious diarrhea. Human excrement is everywhere. On the streets, on the beaches. pic.twitter.com/14wRd2OaqY — 𝕊𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣 𝕻𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@SprinterPress) August 13, 2026

Apparently sensing no better time to discuss Moroccan sovereignty over the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla than when Ceuta's beaches are literally occupied by migrants from Morocco, the country's justice minister this week said the Spanish cities were "occupied" territories. Spanish Defense Minister Robles responded, "Ceuta and Melilla aren't just Spanish; they're super-Spanish and cannot be touched." Coming from a representative of a Socialist government that granted amnesty to over half a million illegal migrants and criticizes any use of force by the United States and Israel against radical regimes and terrorist groups, that statement has about as much force behind it as Joe Biden's "Don't" warning to Iran.

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Maybe that's why Spain fears another invasion this weekend. Politico reports:

Thousands of Spanish and Moroccan security officers reinforced Ceuta’s borders on Friday as online messages spread calling for a new mass incursion into the exclave in North Africa. Following last month’s unprecedented arrival of 72,000 migrants into the Spanish city, viral social media posts proposed a similar surge be staged on Saturday, Aug. 15 — a national holiday in Spain. Authorities in Madrid and Rabat have been tracking the online chatter and coordinating a common response.

Perhaps Pedro Sánchez should use his own holiday to ponder how the man he can never stop criticizing, Donald Trump, sealed the U.S. border. Of course, that would assume Sánchez really wants to stop the third-world-style chaos unfolding in Ceuta. There are plenty of reasons to believe he doesn’t.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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