Please, Karl Rove, Stop Trying to Help

Karl Rove has another seven-step plan for Republicans. Apparently, the GOP's biggest problem in 2026 is a shortage of advice from Karl Rove.

Political commentator Rove served as senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush. His latest prescription says President Donald Trump missed the mark in Las Vegas.

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Republicans should stop telling voters everything is wonderful, quit leaning so heavily on the word "communist," use Democrats' own words against them, force candidates to defend old positions and radical allies, and offer more concrete policies in 2027. From Rove's website:

The victories of far-left Senate Democratic candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Troy Jackson in Maine, Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota and others in assorted House districts give Republicans openings for the midterms, but only if handled correctly. President Trump missed the mark last week in Las Vegas when promoting his tax exclusion for tips. He opened the argument smartly, saying Republicans are “working every day to defend the American Dream for you and your children.” But then he claimed “the radical left, the maniacs, they’re trying to destroy it with the disaster known as not socialism [but] communism. . . . These are communists.” Mr. Trump suggested Republicans should say that if Democrats prevail, then “you’ll have nothing but death, squalor, poverty.” This might have cheered his true believers but didn’t gain a single vote. Instead, it showed that he doesn’t understand public opinion, how he got elected, or what it’ll take to win this fall. In the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, Mr. Trump’s overall approval rating is 39%. On specific issues, his numbers are often worse. On handling inflation, it’s 31%; Iran, 36%; Russia and Ukraine, 37%; the economy, 37%; foreign policy, 38%. He exceeds his overall approval number only on immigration (44%) and crime (45%). Even then, a majority disapprove of his handling of every issue. The president dismisses bad numbers as “fake polls.” But his pollsters probably see similar results.

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Some of Rove's advice is perfectly sensible; voters know what groceries, rent, and gasoline cost because they pay the bills. Republicans shouldn't insult them by pretending every economic concern has vanished.

He's also right that Democrats' own words are often more damaging than anything a Republican consultant could invent.

Then Rove cites Trump's devastating 2024 "they/them" ad against Kamala Harris as the model Republicans should follow.

In other words, one of his best ideas is to do what Trump already figured out. A year ago.

Rove also isn't really asking Republicans to stop attacking socialists. He wants them to stop shouting "communist" and expecting the label to persuade swing voters.

Fair enough; if that's the grand revelation, Republicans can probably survive without another seminar.

The Democratic Socialists of America already supplies enough material. Its current program imagines a future where people don't pay mortgages or have landlords. It calls for publicly owned social housing and universal rent control. On crime, it advocates steps toward "fully abolishing the police and prison system."

Republicans don't need to improve those words. Read them aloud.

Ask Democrat candidates whether they agree. Ask whether homeownership should remain a primary way working families build wealth. Ask what replaces police and prisons.

Make every Democrat sharing a ballot with DSA-backed candidates answer those questions.

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Rove deserves credit for recognizing the opportunity. He loses me when he packages common sense as another consultant's master plan while scolding Trump for supposedly failing to understand how he got elected. From Rove's website:

No longer. But these reluctant 2024 Trump supporters are still crucial. Winning them over this fall requires that Republicans do seven things. First, don’t gaslight voters. The president claimed in Las Vegas that he produced “the greatest economy we’ve ever had so far” with “the cost of rent, groceries and other staples . . . coming down very fast.” How many swing voters believe that? Claims that collide with Americans’ day-to-day experience got Mr. Biden into trouble and now Mr. Trump, too. Second, screaming “communist” won’t win additional votes. Instead, use a Democratic candidate’s own words and policies. Remember the Trump 2024 “they/them” ad, featuring footage of Kamala Harris endorsing transgender surgery for convicts? Make Democratic candidates eat anything they say that’s extreme. Third, don’t let Democrats get away with disavowing past outrageous positions. Point out how convenient their changes are. Ask when and why they changed their minds. Raise doubts, suggesting that they’re untrustworthy and nothing keeps them from reverting to those extreme views. Fourth, don’t let Democrats escape from dangerous associations. If someone like Hasan Piker campaigned for them or another Democrat on the state ticket, make every Democrat defend every terrible comment Mr. Piker has made. Ask why Democrats would ever associate with someone like that. Fifth, Republicans—especially those running against candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America or opponents who share their state ticket with DSA-backed Democrats—must explain why the DSA’s agenda won’t work and will hurt voters. The DSA doesn’t want Americans to have a landlord or mortgage. That logically means the government would assign your housing and you couldn’t accumulate wealth by buying a home and letting it grow in value. Sixth, force normal Democrats to disavow DSA policies. Yes, that gives some Democrats an opportunity to say they won’t abolish ICE, defund the police or close prisons. But that could discourage some of their left-wing supporters from turning out.

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Trump won the presidency twice, and maybe Rove might consider allowing for the possibility that Trump understands his coalition.

Rove's final complaint has more merit. President Trump spent little time in Las Vegas explaining his healthcare proposal or the SAVE America Act. Republican candidates need specific plans for what comes next. Voters deserve reasons to support Republicans beyond reasons to oppose Democrats. From the Associated Press:

Retired boxing champ Mike Tyson made an appearance at Trump’s speech, sitting with Rick Harrison of television show “Pawn Stars” and Gov. Joe Lombardo. Trump gave a shout out to Tyson from the stage, saying he saw his Broadway show called “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth.” “I’ve seen a lot of Broadway shows, and he was fantastic,” Trump said. Trump revives little-mentioned health care plan The president toward the end of his remarks in Las Vegas said that with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, “We will pass the Great Healthcare Plan. It’s called the Great Healthcare Plan.” Trump announced the outlines of the plan in January, but he has spent little time speaking about it since then. The centerpiece of his proposal is to send money directly to Americans for health savings accounts to pay for insurance and health costs. Trump says ‘we may have to’ send oil prices higher As he often does, the president predicted that oil prices will fall once the war in Iran is over – something he has been saying for weeks, but which has yet to fully come to fruition. Trump, however, added a new wrinkle in his Las Vegas speech. He noted that the price of oil has stabilized somewhat recently, “And we may have to send it up again.” “We may have to — you know what happens when we send it up. But we hope we don’t have to,” the president said. He didn’t clarify what he meant by that. But oil prices have typically risen as the war in Iran continues — despite Trump’s repeated assurances that the conflict will soon be over.

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Rove helped W. win two presidential elections. Credit where it's due.

However, the Republican Party has changed, its voters have changed, and its political language has changed. The Wing-T offense was an effective football strategy until the defenses adapted. Then it became antiquated. The old consultant class no longer gets to decide which arguments Republicans are permitted to make.

Karl, enjoy the columns, television appearances, and memories.

Please stop trying to help.

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