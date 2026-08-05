Spanish Leftists' Push to Replace 'Right-Wingers and Racists' With Migrants: Is It Full Speed Ahead?

I called it at the time the most mask-drop moment by a leftist ever. That the radical admission came from the mouth of a petite Spanish woman only added to its shock value.

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The tirade of Irene Montero, the political secretary of Spain's far-left Podemos party (unlike normal conservatives who are smeared with the “far-right” label, these people really are far-left), was so rage-filled that it prompted Elon Musk to say she was advocating genocide. Here's what Montero said earlier this year:

I want to ask migrant and racialized people that they please don't leave us alone with so many retrograde right-wingers, and of course we do want them to vote, of course we do, we've achieved regularized-status legal papers, status regularization now already, and now we're going either after full citizenship or after changing the law so that they can vote, of course. I hope for Great Replacement theory, I hope we manage to sweep this country of retrograde right-wingers and racists with migrant people, with working people, of course I want replacement to take place. Replacement of retrograde right-wingers. Replacement of racists. Replacement of scroungers, and that we manage to do it with the working people of this country, whatever skin color they may present, whether Chinese, black, brown, with all comrades the working people of this country.

It was a political confession at its most revealing. There's the reference to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's plan to regularize more than 500,000 illegal migrants, with the admission that they're seen as future leftist voters. There's the shameless call for replacing naturalized citizens with illegal migrants. There's the proud declaration that she views her political opponents as not merely wrong, but evil. And then there's the standing ovation at the end to remind you how effective the left can be at rallying the mob.

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🇪🇸 | The leader of the Spanish far-left admits at an event that she is in favor of replacing the native population with foreigners to alter voting dynamics:



«I hope for 'replacement theory,' I hope we can sweep this country of fascists and racists with immigrants. Whatever their… pic.twitter.com/f4vzpGx7jn — ʜᴇʀQʟᴇs ᴇɴɢ (@Herqles_eng) January 31, 2026

It hits even harder in the aftermath of last month's invasion of the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta by an estimated 70,000 illegal migrants from Morocco. Want to take a guess how Montero responded to the crisis? Hint: It wasn't with compassion for the Spaniards in Ceuta.

Related: Is This the Most Mask-Drop Moment Ever by a Leftist?

No, as the world watched in awe as tens of thousands of military-age men poured into Spanish territory, Montero criticized Spain's immigration policy for being too strict. The Objective reports (AI assistance with translation):

Podemos MEP Irene Montero has defended the more than 50,000 migrants who arrived in Ceuta, causing the city to become overwhelmed, and has criticized the migration policies of the Spanish government and the European Union. In a message posted on social media, she called for those crossing the border to be treated “as people and not as cockroaches or as Amazon packages” and said that “no one risks their life and the life of their family unless they are in desperate need.” Montero argues that the current crisis is the result of a lack of legal and safe routes for migration. “This would not happen if there were legal and safe routes of entry for migrants,” the Podemos leader said. She believes European governments have responded by strengthening border controls rather than facilitating legal mechanisms for people to seek protection or migrate.

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But Podemos, the critics will say, is so far left (Wikipedia says it was "inspired by the populist leaders of Latin America's pink tide, which included Venezuela's Hugo Chávez and Bolivia's Evo Morales") that you can't compare its leaders' rhetoric to Sánchez's comparatively more center-left Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). And didn't Sánchez travel to Ceuta to decisively deal with the crisis and make all the expected declarations, calling it a “violation of Spain’s territorial integrity”? A closer look at Sánchez's actions reveals that while supposedly more "moderate" left-wing parties may speak less radically than those further to the left, their goals are often the same.

The Spanish newspaper ABC reported that the first riot police officers sent to Ceuta were sent to escort Sánchez, not to assist with the border crisis. The National Police’s union, JUPOL, told ABC (again, AI assistance with translation) that the “deeply misguided” decision “shows the priorities of the Interior Ministry and the president of the government at the most critical moments. ... While the officers deployed in Ceuta were facing a situation of maximum tension, with unprecedented migratory pressure and an obvious risk to the security of the border and the police themselves, the reinforcements should have been devoted exclusively to ensuring the operation’s effectiveness and protecting citizens."

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The dire border crisis did not prevent Sánchez from starting his vacation at the royal palace on Lanzarote the day after he left Ceuta even though jihadists were reportedly among the migrants who stormed the enclave. Although one might be inclined to forgive him after seeing how angry Spaniards heckled him during his visit to the autonomous region, the international press was not forgiving.

Here is Sánchez enjoying a shirtless walk on the beach:

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If a beach getaway while workers were cleaning the debris from a Ceuta beach wasn't bad enough, the prime minister decided to unveil his summer Spotify playlist on social media on the same day he started his vacation.

Perhaps Sánchez judged that the situation in Ceuta was under control after many of the migrants had been sent back to Morocco? The residents of Ceuta are the ones to ask about that. Their consensus in this OK Diario report and many others that I've seen is that the crisis is far from contained and that the prime minister's trip is "shameless."

It's hard to watch these actions from the prime minister who enacted a mass amnesty and come away thinking that he'd disagree with anything that Irene Montero said in her infamous tirade.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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