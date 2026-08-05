Jasmine Crockett Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About James Talarico's Chances

If Democrats were counting on Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) being a team player this cycle, they severely miscalculated. Sure, after she lost the Democrat Senate primary to state Rep. James Talarico (D-Texas) earlier this year, she endorsed him right away, but it’s basically been the cold shoulder ever since.

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While Democrats nationwide are convinced Talarico represents their best chance to flip Texas, Crockett just threw cold water on their fantasy when she told a national reporter she has no idea if Talarico can win, and let slip the sign that he probably won’t.

Crockett sat down with NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur while she was in St. Louis, and he asked her a simple question: does she believe Talarico can flip Texas' U.S. Senate seat this November? Her answer wasn't the confident, party-line response Democrats wanted.

"I don't know," Crockett admitted.

That alone would have been enough to set off alarm bells inside a party desperate to project inevitability in Texas. But Crockett kept going, laying out exactly why she isn't buying the hype. She said she doesn't trust the polling that's been floating around, because Texas polls have a long history of overstating Democrats' chances right before Election Day. "I watch money," she told Kapur.

"When I look at the money, if Republicans start spending money in Texas, then I'll be convinced," Crockett said. "But right now, national Republicans decided they wanted to dump money into North Carolina, as well as Georgia. That's where they're fighting, and national Democrats have not decided to dump money into Texas either."

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She went further, pointing to the two parties' Senate campaign arms, which typically form joint fundraising partnerships with their endorsed candidates. "I look at: where does the NRSC stand? Where does DSCC stand? Right now, neither one are investing, which tells me that their internals are saying the same thing," Crockett said. She added that she won't commit to which races she'll actually help with until roughly September or October.

Asked Jasmine Crockett last night in St. Louis if she thinks James Talarico can turn Texas blue this fall.



“I don't know,” she said.



She doesn’t buy the polls, saying they’ve historically overstated Democrats’ prospects in Texas. “I watch money.”



“When I look at the money, if… pic.twitter.com/rJLZOuKhlC — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 5, 2026

Crockett isn’t wrong. Texas polling has severely burned Democrats before. In 2024, Trump's average lead in the state sat around nine points, and some polls showed the race within five. He won by nearly 14. And don’t get me started on Beto O’Rourke.

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Now, of course, there’s an obvious sour-grapes angle here. Crockett lost her primary to Talarico, endorsed him out of obligation, and has since taken little interest in campaigning alongside him while even raising public doubts about his support among black voters, something she could actually help with. At a town hall in Houston, a black voter confronted Talarico directly over the same concern, telling him to his face that his standing in the community is shaky.

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Democrats can spin Crockett's comments as tough love or strategic caution all they want. What she actually did was tell a national reporter that her own party's internal data doesn't support the optimism Talarico's campaign has been selling. National Republicans aren't spending in Texas because they don't think they need to. Crockett just admitted her own party might agree with them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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