Wait, What? Chris Cuomo Justifies Vaccine Heart Damage in Kids Because ‘Very Few’ Affected





To say Chris “Fredo” Cuomo left CNN in disgrace in 2021 would be to assume he’s capable of shame. His comments and behavior over the years signal something else, which is why his latest comments on the health risks of the COVID-19 vaccine to children really can’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention.

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Remember, this is someone who was reported to have provided damage control counsel to his brother Andrew, the governor of New York at the time, when he was accused of sexual harassment. OK, blood is thicker than any CNN contract, but it wasn’t much of a secret at his employer’s offices and studios. And so, he had to conduct some damage control for himself after that.

To make matters worse, just after Thanksgiving in November 2021, the New York attorney general's office publicly disclosed that Chris Cuomo allegedly used his own media connections to expose information about those who alleged sexual impropriety against his older brother.

In the process, he practically forced CNN to fire him. Not to mention that during the pandemic, when Cuomo contracted the virus, his work-from-home melodramatics made a farce out of all the already farcical guidance we were getting from Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cuomo has a history of being a bit of a loose cannon. If you ever come across him in the wild, let this be a lesson to you. Do not — I repeat — do not call him “Fredo.”

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Imagine taking health advice from someone like that.

You don’t have to imagine, actually. We have all of the info and some video for you right here. On his podcast, the eponymously dubbed Chris Cuomo Project, the man himself probably thought he was being the voice of reason. As he sat in what looks like his basement game room, he downplayed the adverse effects of the COVID vaccine on young people, particularly children.

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The risks early on are really isolated to young males and for one potential exposure, which is myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart. And for young males it was somewhere between 30 and 100 cases per million — like one in 30,000. For girls it was a fraction of that. And overwhelmingly the number of cases of those kids who wound up getting myocarditis were mild and they self-resolved. Now, did some kids get bad cases? Did some kids get horrible [myocarditis]? Yes. Very, very, very few compared to the number of kids that had lesser symptoms or didn’t get sick and didn’t have any complications from COVID. It’s not even a close call, Cuomo said.

Yes, he really said that, falling into the typical leftist pattern of starting out in the debate by admitting that something he defends has adverse consequences, but that it’s very rare.

The common progression is that once it’s proven that the bad thing is not actually rare, the left then starts to emphasize how the very bad thing was actually good for you. Or, in this case, it was for the greater good. So what if your kid was one of those who won't be able to live an active life for the rest of his life because at 11 years old he now has a bad heart.

Actually, Cuomo kind of went there when he justified the life-altering side effects among some kids because their numbers didn’t compare “to the number of kids that had lesser symptoms or didn’t get sick and didn’t have any complications from COVID.”

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When Anthony Fauci (D-Munchkin Land) appeared before the Senate last week, the resulting media coverage once again proved that you can’t prove a negative. More to the point, there is no scientific or any other basis to presume kids or adults had lesser symptoms or did not get as sick because they were vaccinated. That was a leftist propagandist key message rooted in nothingness. What we do know is vaccinated people caught and spread the virus. “Degree of illness,” comparing the vaxxed with the unvaccinated, was never scientifically proven by the “trust the science” crowd. That was nothing more than a talking point, just something they threw out there hoping it would stick.

What we still don’t know enough about is just how many men, women and children suffered serious permanent side-effects from the vaccine. But Cuomo still wants you to accept the premise that the damage those vaccines did to the population, however much it was, was all for the greater good.

Chris Cuomo on COVID Vaccines for children,



“Did some kids get horrible [myocarditis]? Yes. Very, very, very few compared to the number of kids that had lesser symptoms or didn't get sick… It's not even a close call.”

pic.twitter.com/76yuUjct6f — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 5, 2026

Go ahead, get your child vaccinated with this experimental jab. Don’t worry if he suffers heart damage. He may just have to take one for the team.

If you ever watch Cuomo these days, you may be reminded of the old adage erroneously attributed to Mark Twain that says, “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool, than to open it and remove all doubt.”

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Not only is Cuomo removing that doubt, but he’s demonstrating just how obtuse people have been on the risks of that experimental vaccine. None of these people would tolerate it if it were their sons or daughters suffering those same side effects no matter how "rare" the occurrence.

The truth is that if the past is any indicator, and it is, we won’t know for many years just how much damage that vaccine has caused to entire generations. To shut the door on this very real possibility is perfectly insensitive, perfectly myopic, and perfectly on brand for Fredo.

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