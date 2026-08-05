Obama to Headline Swanky Gerrymandering Fundraiser on Elite Island

All together now: It's only bad when Republicans do it. In today's episode, the "it" in question is redistricting, also known as gerrymandering, depending on who's doing it. The subject has become heated in the past year because awful, evil Republicans successfully redistricted the state of Texas back in August 2025. The move is projected to net an additional five Republican seats in the U.S. House.

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A slew of majority-Republican states have followed, with Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Alabama redrawing their districts. They are expected to gain an additional one, one, two, four, one, one, and one seat, respectively. Altogether, the reconfigured red states could net Republicans as many as 16 seats in the 2026 midterms.

So, you can see why Democrats are upset. But as usual, it's not because Republicans invented some new way of cheating — it's because Republicans started playing by Democrats' rules.

As a resident of the Northeastern United States, I can testify that we Republican voters — Conservatives and MAGAs — are pretty much completely disenfranchised by Democrat gerrymandering. New York and California and basically every Democrat-controlled state has long been unfairly proportioned to help them hold onto power.

This is a "both sides do it" issue, but until Trump re-took office and started nudging Texas to take action, Republicans exercised more restraint and fairness in the states they controlled. Now, they have finally decided to play by the new rules.

Predictably, Democrats have started shrieking and fainting as though the GOP had just invented the practice. And their media wing helps push the narrative.

But did you know that the very first fundraiser Barack Obama hosted after Trump kicked his pinko party to the curb in 2016 was for a Democrat redistricting PAC? A PAC that he helped launch, along with his former AG and wingman, Eric Holder, his comrade from way back in their Columbia University Activist Proving Ground days?

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On its website, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) declares:

Under Attorney General Holder’s leadership, the NDRC is the centralized hub to fight for fair maps. Since our founding, we have executed a comprehensive redistricting strategy that includes shifting the balance of power away from total Republican control of redistricting, raising awareness of redistricting, and empowering the public to get involved in the fight for fair maps.

Democrats lost substantial power on the local and state levels during the Obama years, so once the lads formed their PAC in 2016 and launched it in 2017, "we immediately began preparing for the 2020 Census and the 2021 redistricting cycle." One can hardly blame the Republicans for fighting back against this Obama-level onslaught, almost 10 years on.

And now, every August, the well-heeled swells on elite Martha's Vineyard, one of the off-coastal enclaves in which the Obamas own a mansion, gather to raise millions in support of the NDRC.

I must pause here to insert one of my all-time favorite memes, from ACT for America:

Related: Shocker: Kamala Harris's New $8 Million Mansion Is in a Snow-White Neighborhood

Ticket prices or admission tiers are never available for the NDRC's ultra-exclusive big-money soirée, which is well into "If you have to ask, you can't afford it" territory. The event generally raises between $1.5 and $2 million. Long-time supporter George Soros has personally contributed approximately $2.6 million to the NDRC over the years, and he is also linked to a 2025 $500,000 grant from Democracy PAC.

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Punchbowl News posted a digital copy of this year's invitation:

If you want a good laugh, visit the NDRC website to read tales of how the valiant organization fights "gerrymandering" (which is what Republicans do) with its noble efforts to "make our democracy truly representative and ensure that every voter has a fair shot at making their voice heard in the process" (which is what Democrats do).

On a separate page, you can read how the NDRC "Applauds Maryland General Assembly for Putting Redistricting on the Ballot." Maryland Dems will attempt to amend their constitution this fall, enabling them to gerrymander the state from seven Democrat U.S. reps and one Republican rep to eight Democrats and zero Republicans. In a state where just over half the registered voters are Democrats (~51.5%), almost a quarter are Republicans (~23.5%), and a quarter (~25%) are unaffiliated or something else.

Sure, that sounds representative and fair. Great stuff, Barry, Eric, and the NDRC. Enjoy your fancy party!

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