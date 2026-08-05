The Democrat Establishment Is Freaking Out Right Now

NBC News projected early Wednesday that Abdul El-Sayed defeated Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in the state's Democrat senatorial primary. Our partner DDHQ has also just called the race. Establishment Democrats are freaking out right now.

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NBC calls it for Abdul El-Sayed. pic.twitter.com/tyWpt98FnK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 5, 2026

Bernie Sanders’ organization Our Revolution also declared victory in the race. "Last night, Michigan delivered one of the clearest messages of this election cycle: people power can beat big money,” Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution, said in a statement. “Abdul El-Sayed was outspent by nearly ten to one, facing the largest single-race AIPAC investment in history and tens of millions of dollars from billionaire-backed super PACs determined to buy this election. But they couldn't buy what mattered most: the trust of working people. Abdul refused corporate PAC money, built a grassroots movement that reached hundreds of thousands of voters, and won anyway.”

Money out of politics.

Money in your pocket.

Medicare for All.



Michigan...



We won. I am so proud to be your Democratic nominee for US Senate. Let's win in November. pic.twitter.com/RItVmqrzob — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed’s victory gives the party's socialist wing a real foothold in a Midwest battleground heading into the November 2026 midterms.

Stevens should have won this race easily. She's a four-term congresswoman who, by every measure, was the more electable option in November. That's exactly why Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer jumped into the race on July 24 with a late endorsement of Stevens, an obvious last-ditch attempt to keep El-Sayed off the ballot. Outgoing Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who chose not to seek a third term, also endorsed Stevens before Tuesday's vote. It failed to stop El-Sayed, and now the party is stuck with him.

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This is a genuinely terrible outcome for Democrats. The problem is November, where polling suggests El-Sayed is going to have a much rougher time closing the deal. Don’t forget that Trump carried Michigan in 2016 and 2024, so we’re not talking about a deep blue state here. This is winnable territory for Republicans, and a seat Democrats can't afford to lose.

And El-Sayed is the candidate the GOP wanted to face in November.

Just last month, El-Sayed, who has ties to antisemitic influencer Hasan Piker, said Israel should not exist as a Jewish state. He can't quietly walk that one back before the general election. It's on the record, and Republicans will make sure every Michigan voter hears it.

Watch what happened when Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer questioned Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) on El-Sayed's rhetoric. Dingell botched the answer badly, managing only to confirm that as the Democrat nominee, she would support him anyway. Other Democrats will face that same question throughout the rest of the campaign.

As more radical candidates like El-Sayed become the face of the party, Democrats won't be able to put any real distance between themselves and the socialist wing. They can't dismiss it as some fluke confined to the bluest corners of the bluest cities. This will reflect on the party at large heading into the midterms, whether Democrat leaders want to admit it or not. Losing a winnable Senate seat in the Midwest because the base chose ideology over electability would be a self-inflicted wound Democrats can't afford.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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