Of Commies, Purple States, and the Elusive Undecided Voter

If you are an American political junkie and are able to emotionally detach yourself from the process, this is a fascinating time in history to get your fix. Heck, even if you do get a little emotionally invested it's still wild and interesting.

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I worked on my first campaign in 1984. For the next 35 years or so, I was a conservative Republican activist. While there were always some surprises, most of that time just involved the normal ebb and flow of American party politics. I was 3-2 in my first five presidential elections, for example. From a conservative standpoint, the most interesting thing that happened in all of those years was the Tea Party movement. I co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party, and spent the next few years flying all over the country speaking at rallies and conferences.

Historical trends in politics remained fairly reliable guides for political prognostication through most of the first decade-and-a-half of the 21st century. Then, real estate mogul and reality television star Donald Trump blew everything out of the water.

What's been interesting is watching how many "experts" and pundits from all across the political spectrum still cling to conventional wisdom and the above-mentioned historical trends, despite none of it applying since the night in November 2016 that Trump sent Granny Maojackets back to her box wine breakfasts in Chappaqua.

We're getting close to the home stretch for this year's midterm elections and it is by far the weirdest one of these things that I have been involved in during my adult political life. The Republicans have nominal control of Washington right now. The slim majorities in Congress are often cited as excuses for not getting anything done, but those of us who have been voting Republican for a long time aren't buying it. The GOP has shown time and again that it doesn't play well with the lead.

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All of the above means that the Democrats should be looking at bright skies and clear sailing to victory in November, especially in the House. That's what those wacky historical trends tell us, anyway. Oddly, the hive mind party has chosen this year to have a full-on family feud. The fight is between the young commies who proudly let their hammer and sickle freak flags fly, and the Dem elders who agree with all of the commie stuff, but would prefer to be more coy about it so that they can dupe undecided voters.

Honestly, I have never understood undecided voters. They were a mystery to me even back when politics were much less contentious. Here in the bitter divide era, I don't know how anyone is sitting on the fence. It would seem to me that the metaphorical fence is covered with razor wire at the top. I think the "independent" voter idea is garbage too. Nobody votes like a true independent; people always lean to one party. The undecideds and independents are out there though, and they are always the Golden Ticket in every American election.

Yes, my friends, the fate of the Republic hinges on people who haven't caught on to the fact that the Democrats keep talking about shredding the Constitution. It's realizations like that which make it harder for me to stay detached, but my years of "all dead inside" practice serve me well.

The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are still trying to ascertain how they want to react to their masters' commie conundrum. Early indications are that many are sympathetic to the Stalin youth of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), but know that there will be some growing pains with them.

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Not everyone is on board though. A recent Opinion piece in The New York Times ran through some polling numbers that were quite telling (emphasis added by me):

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll released last Thursday illustrated the problems posed by the rise of the D.S.A. A solid 75 percent of Democratic voters said they would consider voting for “a candidate for president who identifies as a democratic socialist.” Among all registered voters, however, a majority (54-42) said that they would not consider supporting a democratic socialist presidential candidate, driven by Republicans (88 percent no, 10 percent yes) and independents and other voters (54 to 36).

That's an eye-opener. Most of the article stresses that moderates and centrists do better than the DSA types when not in very blue areas. It's impossible to figure out what passes for centrist in the Democratic Party anymore, of course. A deep examination would almost certainly prove that it just means, "commie lite."

Again, the commie lite types are the ones who can lie to the electorate about their true designs.

The fact that the Democrats couldn't postpone the public Mamdanification of the party until next year has given the GOP a rather strong opportunity to overperform in November. It's not just the undecided and independent voters who are prizes to be had for the Republicans, though; the Democrats who aren't comfortable with voting for the DSA spawn could be persuaded to do more than just sit this one out.

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Relevant: Rudderless Dems Keep Sending Gift Horses for GOP to Look in the Mouth

The Republican Party needs to work the purple states as if they are blue states that can be flipped. I've been writing since last year that the GOP should make this a "law and order" election, and I still believe that. Also making it a "freedom or communism" election doesn't muddy the message. In fact, it dovetails with it.

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