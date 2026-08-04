Leftists FREAK OUT That Trump's Truth Social Offers a New Service. Here's What They Don't Mention.

Leftists have long been apoplectic that when President Donald Trump posts on his social media platform, his words have significant effects. It's true that a president's communications have profound ramifications, and if "President" Joe Biden hadn't been too senescent to use social media, his posts would have had the same effect. The next president's surely will.

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Back in the bad old days when the left had a total monopoly of all the social media platforms, if a right-leaning or even a centrist person complained about getting censored, leftists would sneer, "Why don't you just build your own platform?" So after Trump-45 left office and before Elon Musk had purchased and liberated Twitter/X, Trump did indeed start his own social media platform. He named it Truth Social and has been its most prominent content poster ever since. He placed the company in a trust when he became president-elect in 2024, with himself as the beneficiary and his son as the trustee. Leftists howled. I guess you're supposed to impoverish yourself or hand off your hand-built assets to strangers if you become president or something.

Now, Truth Social has launched a new premium business-to-business service for institutional clients, Truth API. The left is once again beside itself. Axios wrote about it on Tuesday, kicking off its report by insulting the business:

For years, Truth Social was President Trump's money-losing megaphone. Now his company is charging Wall Street up to $1.2 million a year for a split-second edge on posts that can — and frequently do — jolt global markets. Why it matters: Trump has transformed his second term into the most lucrative venture of his entire career, raking in more than $2.2 billion in 2025 from his family crypto empire, legal settlements and various licensing deals. Truth API is the logical endpoint of that profiteering: the presidency's unrivaled power to move markets, packaged and sold as a subscription.

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I'm not sure how Orange Man Bad's separate business ventures are dependent on him holding office, but folks tend to find what they're looking for.

But anyhoo, an API — an Application Programming Interface — basically allows software to communicate with one another, so that one system can request and retrieve data from another.

"The new real-time feed from Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) went live Aug. 1, delivering Truth Social posts directly to institutional clients in milliseconds," reports Axios.

A source familiar with the matter tells Axios that access to the platform's 10 top-trending accounts costs between $60,000 and $100,000 per month. Customers seeking a broader range of accounts could pay more.

At least five clients have signed up, according to The Wall Street Journal. Trump Media says its customers include financial news organizations and high-frequency trading firms.

Of course, this is unacceptable. Only Democrats are allowed to parley their connections into cash.

"The product offered a live demonstration of its value almost immediately," Axios hyperventilated:

Hours after Truth API launched, Trump announced that he had canceled massive planned strikes on Iran. Oil prices fell nearly 5% when markets reopened.

The outlet immediately went on to blow up its own premise — that Truth Social API was problematically manipulating markets — by going on to list three more examples from before the API launched of Trump's words having an effect:

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A March 23 post postponing strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure sent Brent crude tumbling nearly 11%.

Trump's March 2025 announcement of a U.S. crypto reserve drove XRP up 27% and added roughly $300 billion to the global crypto market.

His threat last October to impose massive new tariffs on China sent the S&P 500 down 2.7%.

News flash: Presidents' words affect things.

But this has always been the case. So why the panic? Axios's issue seems to be more with Truth Social's sale of access to those words at the very millisecond they are publicly (digitally) uttered. And I could even see being concerned, maybe, if this were something the Trumps invented and marketed just to enrich themselves by taking advantage of DJT's current office.

But it's not.

In fact, it would actually be unusual if Truth Social didn't offer some sort of API. Meta, Reddit, and X all sell access to their posts, for example, along with additional data and insights, through APIs. Meta launched the first public API twenty years ago, in August 2006. Twitter's launched a month later, and Reddit has been in the business since 2008.

It's a common best practice for social media platforms to offer APIs, and Truth Social management would be incompetent if it did not.

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It's certainly unusual that the president owns his own platform, on which he pushes out statements in his capacity as a public office holder. If it were a Democrat doing that, I'd probably be more openly skeptical. But it will never be a Democrat doing that, because Democrats only run professional politicians for high office. There is no way to compare the actions of a person with no legitimate business affairs to those of a billionaire businessman.

Democrat politicians have long contented themselves with taking payola for their service in the form of multi-million-dollar contracts for books that no one reads and media productions that no one watches. It's okay, though, because the publishers and streamers are reimbursed for the payouts when government agencies and publicly funded NGOs buy up the useless products in bulk — with taxpayer funds, natch.

If the leftist media and politicians ever bothered to decry that common practice, I might give a rip about this new concern of theirs. I'm not even sure it's always appropriate for a president to be making money from private ventures while in office. But then, we've never had such a prolific and active businessman as Trump in office before, at least not in my lifetime, so it's a tough call.

There's also the fact that Democrats went after him relentlessly with lawfare, forcing him to spend his own money by the millions to defend himself. And sometimes, Trump-hating juries gave out awards of millions more of his personal fortune. If he is forced to lose so much simply for serving as president, then I don't really care if he also (passively and legitimately) earns money while he is in office.

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It's not like his crackhead son is out there openly peddling influence while the entire leftist establishment looks the other way or something.

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