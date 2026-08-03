CNN’s Ella Langley Blind Spot Exposes Its Coastal Bubble

Country crossover star Ella Langley has become inescapable. Everywhere you turn, you hear her megahit “Choosin’ Texas,” whether it’s on the radio, in a store, or in a social media reel.

Advertisement

“Choosin’ Texas” has spent a whopping 15 weeks atop Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart. Her latest album Dandelion debuted at number one. And Langley has done something only a few female country stars have been able to do: build a substantial fanbase among men.

Langley’s music is modern without sounding disposable. It’s an appealing blend of traditional country with ’70s-and-’80s country-pop polish and an almost yacht-rock smoothness. It sounds like music that’s always been around, even though it’s new.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Her music is ubiquitous, and she’s not trying to push an agenda. It doesn’t hurt that she’s attractive and comes across as fun. Simply put, Langley has become a cultural phenomenon.

Aaron Ryan writes at Whiskey Riff:

Aside from her impact on music, Ella’s impact on culture can’t be understated: Her style, her signature bangs, and her unfiltered and unabashed personality are all serving as inspiration for young girls everywhere, something you can easily see if you scroll TikTok for even a few minutes. But she’s also managed to do something that female artists often struggle with, and that’s build a loyal fanbase among men. Her male fans have even been dubbed “Ella Fellas,” which is a name they wear as a badge of honor, and sports teams like the Atlanta Braves, the Dallas Stars, and the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team have had “Choosin’ Texas” playing in their locker rooms while declaring themselves “Ella Fellas.”

Advertisement

Side note: I guess I’d call myself an Ella Fella. She doesn’t replace Megan Moroney for me, but she’s an extremely close second.

Langley is everywhere, and she has taken over the culture. That is, unless you’re trapped in CNN’s coastal bubble.

Flashback: What One Country Singer Did After Her Homecoming Show Will Make You a Big Fan

CNN’s Zoe Sottle writes:

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley’s languid heartbreak anthem about losing her cowboy sweetheart to a girl from Texas, which Rolling Stone has declared the song of the summer, is everywhere and nowhere at the same time. It depends on who you ask and, more importantly, what their algorithm serves them up. The song – cowritten by Miranda Lambert in one mark of Langley’s country bona fides – is an undisputed hit, if charts are how you define such things. It’s spent 15 weeks at Billboard’s No. 1, making Langley just one of three women to earn that honor as solo artists and breaking the records previously held by Whitney Houston for “I Will Always Love You” and Mariah Carey for “We Belong Together.” She’s leading Taylor Swift and Drake in the charts. So, why does it feel like people don’t know her face or name? Call it the baffling reality of music in 2026.

“What’s really happening is there’s hits in what we call subcultures,” NYU music professor Clayton Durant tells Sottle. I guess national fandom and massive radio and retail success across multiple genres is a subculture?

Advertisement

Last week, CNN anchor Elex Michaelson and cultural critic Rebecca Sun talked about Langley’s success:

MICHAELSON: And it comes at a time where we -- music is having this interesting moment when it comes to the monoculture or lack thereof.



So back in the day, we all would listen to music on the radio and kind of hear the same songs. And now we're not because people have their Spotify playlists. They're over here. They're over there. They're watching stuff on YouTube.



And so there's this interesting story on CNN.com right now that caught my attention. It's called "The country pop sensation you might not have heard of."



Her name is Ella Langley. And I want to put this quote from the write-up on the screen. "It's spent 15 weeks at Billboard’s number one, making Langley just one of three women to earn that honor as solo artists and breaking the records previously held by Whitney Houston for "I Will Always Love You" and Mariah Carey for "We Belong Together". She's leading Taylor Swift and Drake in the charts.



So there's some people that are all about Ella Langley, and there's a lot of people in this country who have never heard of this person.



SUN: Yes, absolutely. This is the death of monoculture. This is what you get when you have media fragmentation, the trade-off of being able to curate everything, your entire media diet, according to your tastes, is that everybody's in a silo, right?



Like it used to be that I listened to the radio exclusively. Then I only listened to the radio in the car. Now I don't even listen to the radio in the car. I have my Spotify playlist.



MICHAELSON: Right.



SUN: So you just might never cross paths with what your neighbor is listening to.

Advertisement

Michaelson later refers to Langley as “Rebecca Langley.” That’s how out of touch she is with the biggest artist of the year across musical genres. Truthfully, Michaelson and Sun probably don’t know a thing about country music beyond Beyoncé’s attempt at co-opting country for the Cowboy Carter album, which the pair reference earlier in the segment.

CNN’s problem isn’t that every anchor must know every singer who reaches No. 1. The problem is the assumption that an artist remains culturally obscure until the people inside CNN’s particular social and media bubble recognize her. Langley may not be a phenom inside the Acela Corridor bubble that CNN only cares about, and therein lies the problem.

Ella Langley is everywhere—unless your view of America begins and ends inside CNN’s coastal bubble.

PJ Media VIP brings you the stories and analysis the legacy media overlooks, misunderstands, or would rather ignore. Become a VIP member today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.