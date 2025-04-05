What One Country Singer Did After Her Homecoming Show Will Make You a Big Fan

Megan Moroney is one of the hottest young stars in country music. It’s easy to see why: She’s talented and photogenic, and she knows how to put on a good show. Her popularity is growing because she writes honest songs about her relationship struggles, and although she hardly fits the moniker based on appearance, she has embraced the nickname “The Emo Cowgirl.”

I saw her when she opened for Zac Brown Band in Atlanta last year, and my nieces familiarized me with her music. She’s currently headlining a tour, and as a University of Georgia alumna, she played a sort of homecoming show at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Ga., on Friday night and will play another show there on Saturday.

Moroney played her hits to a packed house, which included two of my nieces. It was obvious she was enjoying playing to the Athens crowd, and she made the most of the homecoming show.

“Moroney is the definition of taking the girl out of Georgia but never taking Georgia out of the girl as the ‘Lucky’ singer sported a blinged-out University of Georgia jersey on stage, and of course had to call her dogs [ahem, Dawgs. —CQ] during one portion of her show,” reported country music site Whiskey Riff.

Moroney put on a show that satisfied her fans for over an hour and a half, and she even allowed the audience to vote on a "surprise song" that she played. What she did afterward showed how humble and gracious she is even as her star continues to rise. Her post-show actions should endear her to fans even more.

Whiskey Riff reports:

But after acknowledging how great the first night with her band was, Moroney showed the Akins Ford Arena staff how thankful she is for them by going to help them clean up. At the end of the night, Megan launches pounds of blue and white confetti into the air during one of her last songs on her setlist. The confetti signifies the colors of the “Am I Okay?” record and tour, which truly makes for a magical night’s end. While confetti in theory is always a good idea, it does make it a pain to clean up off the floor, especially when the venue has to be flipped for the second show the next night. Instead of partying on her tour bus, Moroney saw the staff sweeping up the small paper pieces and ran back out to the floor, asking if anyone had a broom for her to help.





While some commenters poked fun at her awkward job of sweeping — especially with that odd broom someone handed her — others lauded her for pitching in.

“We made the right person famous,” said one, while another commented, “Yep, she’s wifey material, boys.” But my favorite comment might be, “This video just made me a fan for life.”

I'm a fan of Moroney because of her terrific music, and I love that she's a Georgia Bulldog and a local-ish talent who has done well for herself. I also appreciate how much my nieces enjoy her songs. But I think her humility and grace make me an even bigger fan. Thank you, Megan, for showing us how it's done.

