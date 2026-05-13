Kane Brown Builds a Country Music Mount Rushmore, and Bless His Heart

Mount Rushmore is one of the most recognizable monuments in North America. It’s so well-known and popular that it has become a shorthand for a sort of hall of fame or all-time greats list. Of course, somebody’s “Mount Rushmore” list is generally four of his or her most deserving authors, athletes, or artists.

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And then there’s Kane Brown, who is one of those young bro-country types. He’s a talented guy — I remember a video where he sang a song about his grandfather around the same time my grandfather passed away, and it was moving — but his music is that banal pop-country that tends to dominate the airwaves these days.

Brown sat down for an interview with Hard Rock Bet (Why does everything have to be gambling-related these days?), and the first question involved Brown’s “Mount Rushmore” of country music. There’s a rich well of talent to draw from, and it could be difficult to pick just four. Brown’s answers were — let’s just say — unusual.

Definitely got to put George Strait up there. Oh man. It’s so hard because country music’s doing so well right now. I feel like you got to put Morgan (Wallen) up there, man. Morgan’s got to go. I’m going to put Shania Twain. This is so hard. See, I would put Ella (Langley) up there right now because she’s killing it, but it’s too early.

George Strait? Mad respect. I would guess that a lot of people would agree with that choice. Shania Twain? Are you kidding me? I don’t see any scenario where she would be on the list of best anything.

But the last two are major proof that Brown suffers from a massive case of recency bias. Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest names in country music today with huge crossover appeal. He has set some records and sold out plenty of shows, but does he have what it takes for a long-lasting, legendary career? That remains to be seen.

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Likewise, Ella Langley is one of the hottest names in country and pop music right now. Her irresistible throwback to ‘80s country, “Choosin’ Texas,” has been one of the biggest hits of the year. She’s talented (and adorable), but she’s just beginning to establish her career. Brown put it right when he said, “…it’s too early.”

In the follow-up question, the interviewer asked Brown who the most influential current artists are, and he said, “Definitely Morgan and Ella. Everybody’s going after them right now.”

Then he added with no modesty whatsoever, “I’m gonna put myself in there, too.” Whatever, bro.

Quinn Eaton reacted to Brown’s list over at Whiskey Riff this way:

That’s the thing about Mount Rushmore, right? It’s permanent. They aren’t out there in South Dakota cycling in and out presidents. Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln have been up there for a long time (since 1941), and they’ll be on Mount Rushmore long after we are all gone. Recency bias didn’t get in the way when those four presidents were chosen for the memorial… it sure seems like it affected Kane Brown’s list. Like I mentioned earlier, George Strait is a fine pick, but even the “King of Country” might not make the cut when you consider the legends of the genre. And like the four presidents featured on Mount Rushmore, we’re looking for names that helped act as a foundation for what it’s known as today.

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I like a few of Wallen’s songs, and I adore Langley, although “Choosin’ Texas” is the only one of her songs that I know so far. Brown is showing a level of recency bias that’s downright painful, and that’s a shame.

Just for fun, I asked my colleagues for their country music Mount Rushmore lists:

Stephen Green — Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Lyle Lovett

“I would need a six-headed Rushmore at minimum, said Stephen Kruiser, “Willie, Merle, Dolly, Hank, Johnny, and Waylon to start.” He added, “Still, I've listened to more Jerry Jeff Walker and Willie than any other country artists.”

“Toby Keith MUST be on it,” declared Athena Thorne. “And yes, Waylon and Willie.”

Dave Manney — Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Toby Keith

“Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams [Sr.], if I can only pick four,” said Sarah Anderson. “I would add Bill Monroe, but that's bluegrass, which I consider a whole separate thing?”

“Cash, Haggard, Hank Sr., George Strait,” said Tim O’Brien. “I'd add John Prine even though he didn't consider himself strictly country, but if you listen, that's what he was.”

Charlie Martin — Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, Marty Robbins, Bob Wills, Late Johnny Cash, Nanci Griffith

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“What about your list, Chris?” you may ask. Well, I’m working on what might be a series of VIP pieces about the Mount Rushmore list of various eras and/or subgenres of country music. Stay tuned! In the meantime, let’s all laugh at Kane Brown.

Country music deserves better than a Mount Rushmore built entirely out of recency bias and whatever Spotify is pushing this week.

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