COVID-19: Fauci's Holocaust

I am usually a forgive-and-forget kind of guy.

When I was 18, a guy painting our house accidentally lost his grip on a can of paint, which then rolled off the roof and exploded on the hood of my already bedraggled, orange 1974 Gremlin X. No problem, it was an accident.

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In 1990, a neighbor living above me in New York City left his water running in his tub to thaw a Thanksgiving turkey and took a nap. His tub overflowed, flooding his floor and eventually sending a chunk of wet tenement ceiling onto my 12-inch TV (I know, I'm bragging). No big deal, feces happens.

But nothing about COVID was an accident. It was planned, calculated, and orchestrated by a nameless cabal of deep state miscreants and an evil little man named Dr. Anthony Fauci.

FACT-O-RAMA! We think of the WWII-era Holocaust as the Nazis systematically murdering 6 million Jews (though the number is closer to 11 million people when we add the Poles, gypsies, Soviet POWs, and various other groups of "undesirables").

COVID was nothing less than a modern-day Holocaust. It killed roughly seven million people worldwide. Economies crumbled, and trillions of dollars were lost. Families were kept apart on holidays. We watched our grandparents die alone on tablets. Funerals were either not allowed or limited to 10 people. Children didn't go to school, creating years of educational and emotional damage they still feel today.

FACT-O-RAMA! COVID killed millions, but it was the responses to COVID that inflicted massive damage to the world's economies, kids' educations, and almost every other facet of life.

The COVID virus and the responses were some of the most evil, premeditated tactics humans have ever wrought upon mankind. What we also endured was a years-long propaganda-fest that would ideologically tear families apart, cost people their livelihoods, and have people at each other's throats in what many were duped into believing was an existential threat to everyone on the planet.

FACT-O-RAMA! The COVID survival rate in the United States was 99.7%. Fauci, then-head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), knew this, as per his diary. But publicly, "the Fauch" rang the panic klaxon and led the world to believe the death rate was 10 times that of the flu, suggesting armageddon was nigh.

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🚨Fauci's diary says he privately put COVID's fatality rate at 0.2-0.3%. Under oath weeks later, he told Congress it was 10x the flu. The timeline:



Feb 8, 2020 (private diary): case fatality rate "more like 0.2-0.3%."



March 10 (Hannity): "The mortality for this is about 2-2.5%.… pic.twitter.com/FVoAYZhQ6J — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 26, 2026

And COVID was just another psy-op.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! You can identify a psychological operation (psy-op) by three steps: 1) repeat the narrative verbatim, 2) get the celebrities on board, and 3) punish/ostracize those who dare not fall in line.

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As soon as COVID hit the U.S., We the People were barraged by a mountain of pre-written propaganda, meant to terrify us into submission:

November 13th, 2020. Fauci: "Now is the time to do what you're told." pic.twitter.com/y3KRPGql8b — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 29, 2026

The agitprop was delivered to us by the usual sycophant media stains:

The COVID tyrants recap:



“Unvaccinated, you are the problem”.



“They should be shamed”



“Screw your freedom”



“We can’t trust the unvaccinated”



“Mandatory vaccinations”



“The unvaccinated should be taxed, they should pay more for healthcare”



“We should start looking at the… pic.twitter.com/ydCte44XBv — Mrs B (@attackdogX) July 29, 2026

There are many ways to control people, but two seem to appeal to the globalist reptiles who perpetrated this COVID calamity.

The first is fear:

Please share this with everyone. Let’s never listen to these liars ever again. I guess CNN doesn’t need Sanjay to be a useful idiot anymore pic.twitter.com/XawCqUEWUB — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 30, 2026

Watch these two future "No Kings" harpies attack a black man for not wearing a mask:

I blame Fauci for this. pic.twitter.com/3lEpIGrV2m — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 29, 2026

Kudos for the "black lives matter...but not in THIS elevator" bit near the end.

I blame Fauci for this. pic.twitter.com/3lEpIGrV2m — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 29, 2026

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COVID tyranny even extended to those pesky minor "granny killers."

One of the most evil videos from the COVID Era



A New York mother and her children threatened by police in a restaurant because they didn’t have a “vaccine card”



Never forget what they did. pic.twitter.com/yaQr8f8Y1c — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 28, 2026

The late-night comedy toilet people couldn't wait to launch their attacks against people who smelled a stink badger in the perfume aisle.

Throwback to Jimmy Kimmel slamming the unvaccinated and saying they should be DENIED medical treatment at hospitals.



What an absolute POS. pic.twitter.com/yyWVurMtRm — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 1, 2026

Stephen Colbert beclowned himself in what few can deny was the lowest point of "entertainment" in the history of television:

Hey, remember the "Vax Scene" from Colbert's show? pic.twitter.com/SLCbdZfHdc — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) July 18, 2025

The second means of controlling those of us who refused to bend a knee and raise a sleeve for the vaccine was twofold: punishment and "shaming."

Never forget the time Former NJ Gov Phil Murphy begging folks to get Jabbed 💉, then called New Jersey citizens against mandated Covid shots, "The Ulitimate Knuckleheads", what an absolute 🤡 pic.twitter.com/9evPhDTYmw — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) July 29, 2026

The propaganda soon became clownish:

This is when I knew it was all full of shit. Hundreds of these dancing nurses while we all were supposedly in a medical crisis. All over the country. Things were so bad but these nurses all had the time to make these videos while no one could have anything done at any hospitals… pic.twitter.com/TPhZb5srII — Mike Binder (@MikeBinderjokes) July 29, 2026

Fearful Democrats, terrified by the lies poured into their scared minds by media lickspittles like Don Lemon and Rachel Maddow, wanted free thinkers, like you and me, arrested, fined, and/or sent to "camps."

Related: Tyranny Denied! New York Dems Can No Longer Send Anyone, Anytime, to a 'COVID Camp'

Rachel Maddow’s take on what the Covid vaccine does and doesn’t do should be the end of her, but sadly it won’t. Because she believed every bit of what she was saying. pic.twitter.com/FDvZQYGo7k — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) July 30, 2026

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A poll of Democrats revealed:

59% wanted the unvaxxed confined to their homes

48% wanted the unvaxxed sent to a government confinement "facility," i.e., a COVID camp

48% wanted criminal charges against those who spoke out about the COVID "vaccine" on TV, radio, and social media

Two-thirds wanted the unvaxxed to be forced to wear ankle bracelets

This is Alecia Kitts, the Ohio mom who was ARRESTED AND TASED during Covid after refusing to wear a mask at her son’s football game outdoors!



Never forget. pic.twitter.com/1ot8c4yGO7 — Kelly McCarty (@KellyLMcCarty) July 30, 2026

Never forget the cruelty of the left:

Column: Mocking anti-vaxxers' deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary https://t.co/ge7NveMjVq — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) January 10, 2022

Those of us who dare to think for ourselves were constantly attacked.

Important reminder of when CNN intentionally used a blurry and yellow filter to make Joe Rogan appear more sick as he mentioned using Ivermectin and other remedies to quickly recover from Covid



Now Dana Bash is trying to say that CNN wasn’t trying to lie and scare people 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NUBdgbtjlI — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) August 2, 2026

The CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, admitted to deleting over one million videos posted by "anti-vaxxers."

Then-President Joe Biden's FBI did its part to silence people seeking and sharing the truth, going so far as to "reimburse" Twitter (before Elon Musk bought it) $3.5 million to censor people who wouldn't accept the "science" behind the COVID codswallop.

HERO-RAMA! New York City's first responders were given a ticker tape parade for working through the early days of the "plandemic."

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HERO-RAMA Pt II! Months later, 1,400 of those same people were fired for refusing to take the "vaccine."

As if the COVID-19 psy-op wasn't embarrassing enough for those behind it — and more so for those who swallowed it — the globalists brewed up another subterfuge to help what was by now a fledgling Fauci: to make the face of COVID into a false god:

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The worship of Dr. Fauci and COVID hysteria turned people into mindless zombies. pic.twitter.com/En5Zbw80pI — Planet Of

ARE YOU KIDDING ME-O-RAMA? Fauci's daughter, Allison Fauci, worked for Twitter while the FBI was censoring those annoying free thinkers who dared question the "science." This is the same time frame when Dr. Stella Immanuel was booted from Twitter for publicly declaring that she had treated patients, some as old as 92, with zinc, hydroxychloroquine, and Zithromax, and didn't lose one patient.

Every psy-op requires celebrities to jump on board. pic.twitter.com/8u4pqRvBLM — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) July 28, 2026

Remember, every psy-op needs celebrities to climb aboard:

The dance routines continued, but this time it was to deify the man who helped create COVID, lied about its origins, and admitted in his diary that he convinced elected leaders to continue the lockdowns for as long as he deemed necessary.

FACT-O-RAMA! On Dec. 13, 2021, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared that New Yorkers had to wear a mask or produce a vaccine passport when indoors everywhere in the state. The Cochrane Library would later report that masks made "little to no difference" in stopping the spread of COVID. An estimated 1.6 billion masks ended up in the oceans just in 2020 and will take 450 years to biodegrade. Where are the enraged, climate-obsessed prairie fairies?

Yet more proof that COVID was a psy-op. pic.twitter.com/mqCzMVju0u — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) July 28, 2026

The Fauci worship was the work of mollycoddle clowns, and these videos have all the cringe value of watching Kamala Harris give a speech after happy hour:

And he was worshipped in theatre kid diatribes pic.twitter.com/i45mFqz6Iu — GreenLeapForward.wtf (@GreenLeapFwd) July 28, 2026

Michigan Governor Whitmer has a Fauci pillow 😂 pic.twitter.com/aJbc4JWfMX — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 7, 2022

As you can read in his diary, Fauci himself thought he was a pretty impressive dude.

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Fauci had a prayer candle depicting himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/Grn5khUk1w — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 29, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! COVID was never a danger to most kids.

Never forget what Fauci did pic.twitter.com/ZhInPfqWVF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

What was the point of the lockdowns? Cha-CHING!

“You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated.”



Fauci proudly admitted this in a live interview. The enemies of humanity destroyed careers, families and lives with lockdowns to coerce people into getting vaccinated against their will. pic.twitter.com/70Se8FDQFZ — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 28, 2026

Healthcare companies raked in mad stacks selling "vaccines" that didn't do what they promised: keep people from catching COVID and transferring it to others.

FACT-O-RAMA! By April of 2022, more "vaccinated" people were dying of/with COVID than the filthy unvaxxed.

Also, Fauci himself hoovered quite a chunk of cheddar since he stopped working for the government. His net worth has since doubled thanks to book deals, speaking engagements, and various other means of hoovering cheddar.

Public trust of the "vaccines" would eventually begin to turn. There were reports of the vaccinated succumbing to a hillock of illnesses, including myocarditis and various forms of "turbo cancer." People wanted answers.

Pfizer agreed to turn over all the research documents related to its COVID trials and research, in about 75 years, when everyone who took it will likely be dead. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson discontinued their "vaccines" after people who took them began falling ill.

We would soon learn that, not only were the masks a joke, but ivermectin was very effective in fighting COVID:

Conclusions: Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.

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Now What?

Six years later, and what, if anything, will happen to Fauci?

After WWII, the Allies hanged dozens of Nazis for war crimes, but Fauci is likely to walk free because of an autopen pardon, allegedly issued by the dementia-logged President Joe Biden.

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is calling a vote to see if Fauci will be held in contempt of court. In the best-case scenario, Fauci might get a year for contempt. Americans love to punish genocidal Nazis, but Fauci has spent the last six years a free man and making millions of dollars.

I think Fauci may be held in contempt. Six years ago, Fauci could have appeared on any TV show he wanted to state his case. He hasn't, to the best of my knowledge, been granted even one interview.

It appears Fauci has been relegated to his spendy house in Washington, D.C., where he has a police cruiser to protect him. Watch the gutless mass murderer run from a reporter:

No peace for the fraud Fauci pic.twitter.com/6t4NVBr72Y — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 31, 2026

If nothing else, the putrid narcissist is no longer a hero. He is now known as a weak little man who slaughtered millions for money. If we can't lock him up for the rest of his life, let's hope he spends his days dodging the families of those he helped to kill.