LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Virginia, and Washington

Happy Tuesday! It’s another day full of primary excitement, so let’s take a look at what’s shaking in five states today.

My PJ Media colleague Rick Moran covered the key races in Michigan against the backdrop of the state’s prior experiments with radicalism. About the Senate race, he wrote that “the rise of Abdul El-Sayed as one of the leading Democrats in the state is not surprising. He's facing off against the establishment Democrat favorite, Rep. Haley Stevens, to fill the Senate seat of the retiring Sen. Gary Peters.”

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“El-Sayed is counting on the Bernie Sanders coalition to carry him to victory,” he added.

Rick also pointed out:

The Michigan Senate race is not the only key contest involving socialists vs. the establishment. Rep. Shri Thanedar could become the next Democrat to lose his reelection bid to a democratic socialist challenger as he faces off against state Rep. Donavan McKinney. Thanedar represents a majority-black district in Detroit, and the race has split the Congressional Black Caucus. This has endangered Thanedar, who is no moderate. He sponsored an impeachment resolution last year.

Missouri has its first primaries since mid-decade redistricting, so the new districts will affect some races without a doubt. Two of the biggest races to watch include the 1st District, where former Rep. Cori Bush may get trounced again, and the 6th District, which Grok told me was “the most competitive open Republican primary in the district in a generation.”

In the 6th, retiring Rep. Sam Graves has endorsed radio host Chris Stigall. Full disclosure: Stigall is a Salem radio host, so he’s technically a colleague of ours here at PJ Media.

What could be driving voters to the polls more than the congressional races are two statewide ballot measures. One amendment would phase out state income tax, while the other would make it more difficult to enact changes to the state’s constitution.

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After Democrats tried to redistrict Republicans to oblivion in Virginia, the courts intervened to stop it, and the state’s primaries got delayed. Turnout will probably be low due to the late-summer rescheduled date.

A trio of Republicans is grappling to take on Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who doesn’t face a primary of his own. Democrats are also testing the best candidates to potentially flip GOP seats. It’ll be interesting to see who makes it to November’s general election, especially in a potentially low-turnout primary.

In Kansas, all eyes are on the governor’s race, which the GOP views as a potential flip since incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is up against term limits. Seven Republicans and three Democrats are vying in their respective primaries, with State Senate President Ty Masterson (R-16th District) and State Sen. Cindy Holscher (D-8th District) leading their races.

In the Senate primaries, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) faces a primary challenge from somebody called Pond Naramore. Your guess is as good as mine. Adam Hamilton, pastor of one of the largest United Methodist congregations in the country, leads a crowded Democratic field.

The state of Washington is holding primaries for House races. I hope my aunt and uncle voted early before they went on their Alaskan cruise.

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Polls close first in Virginia at 7 p.m., followed by Missouri and most of Kansas and Michigan at 8 p.m.; the remaining portions of Kansas and Michigan close at 9 p.m., and Washington wraps up the night at 11 p.m (all times Eastern). As always, you can find the latest results below courtesy of our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

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