Keisha Lance Bottoms Loves a Business Boycott... Unless Her Husband Works There.

Well, well, well. Here's a little inconvenient truth about former Atlanta mayor and current Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In case you missed it, I wrote a story last month about how Georgia's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rick Jackson, visited a popular Atlanta restaurant called Toast on Lenox and chatted with and took a photo with the restaurant's co-owner. The restaurant did not endorse Jackson and said the owners often take photos with any prominent visitor, including actors, athletes, and politicians of all stripes.

Advertisement

That wasn't good enough for Democrats. You see, the woman who owns the restaurant and who appeared in the photo is black, and we know that Democrats feel that they should have total control over all black voters. A campaign against the restaurant began, with many calling on Atlanta residents to boycott the place.

Bottoms never used the words "boycott" herself, but she didn't exactly tell people not to either. As a matter of fact, what she did was much nastier. She posted a video on Instagram proclaiming to be a staunch supporter of small businesses but then issuing a warning to all of the other ones in Georgia:

So I just want to caution all of us — I assume anyone who has opened their doors to Rick Jackson has made a calculated decision based on the benefits and risks of doing that, but don't allow people to piss on us and then tell us that it's raining.

I believe that's Democrat speak for if you let Rick Jackson into your establishment, we're coming for you with boycotts and whatever else it is that Democrats do. Doesn't sound very supportive or business-friendly to me...

Well, now we know that Bottoms has no problem ruining the livelihoods of business owners and their employees over politics — just not when her own livelihood is affected.

Advertisement

James Swafford at Dome Politics brought up a very good point in an article published on Monday. He takes us back to 2021, when Democrats called for boycotts against Georgia-based businesses after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Election Integrity Act, which, among other things, required a photo ID for absentee ballots. It led to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred making the decision to move that year's All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver, costing lots of businesses in the area a whole bunch of cash.

Bottoms initially supported all of this.

Just as elections have consequences, so do the actions of those who are elected. Unfortunately, the removal of the @MLB All Star game from GA is likely the 1st of many dominoes to fall, until the unnecessary barriers put in place to restrict access to the ballot box are removed. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 2, 2021

But days later, as the boycotts began to grow against big companies like Home Depot and Coca-Cola, she changed her tune.

"My concern with a boycott, not just at Home Depot but any of the... Fortune 500 companies that are headquartered in Atlanta, is that you will impact families like ours," Bottoms said during an appearance on CNN, adding, "And I do think that there is a more effective way for us to get the necessary change that’s needed in the state."

Advertisement

Why the sudden change of heart over boycotting businesses in Georgia?

"Derek Bottoms, the husband of Keisha Lance Bottoms, works as the Vice President of Employment Practices and Associate Relations for Home Depot," according to Swafford. "As it turns out, Bottoms will support a boycott against Georgia businesses, but not if it affects her personally."

In other words, you can try to put the staff at Toast on Lenox out on the street for merely providing a Republican with a meal and conversation, but don't go after Bottoms. What a self-serving hypocrite.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.