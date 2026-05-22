Democrats Admit They Stopped Listening in 2024. Jon Ossoff Still Isn’t.

On Thursday, my friend and colleague Matt Margolis wrote about the Democrats’ long-delayed autopsy of the 2024 election. Of course, we all know that the primary reason the Dems lost the election is the party’s embrace of far-left radicalism, but to hear the party admit that it turned its back on mainstream Americans is satisfying.

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The report didn’t shock anybody on the right. We saw it coming from miles away, as Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters pointed out on X:

Democrats’ autopsy confirms what Republicans have known all along: Americans hate them. It’s no shock to us that men in women’s sports and siding with illegal immigrants has left Democrats stranded with no path home. https://t.co/Yhv8iwY4UG — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) May 21, 2026

But here in Georgia, our senators are acting like the Democrats’ 2024 strategy is still the correct course of action. This includes Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who is up for reelection in November.

Most recently, Ossoff endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms, the worst mayor in Atlanta’s history, for governor. My friend and colleague Sarah Anderson is going to write more about Bottoms shortly, but Bottoms would ruin Georgia the way she ruined Atlanta.

We’re talking about a woman who defunded the police as mayor, causing crime to skyrocket. She made Atlanta a sanctuary city and kept the city closed down during COVID, even as Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) was the first governor to reopen his state. She also called the MAGA movement an effort to "essentially destroy the United States of America."

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Related: Mike Collins Has Momentum, Muscle, and a Runoff Lead in Georgia

But enough about Bottoms — Sarah has a heartrending report about her coming up. Ossoff is a problem for Georgia because he voted with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 97% of the time during their administration, and he continues to live off those failed policies from the 2024 election cycle in the Senate.

When it comes to immigration, one of the hottest-button issues today, Ossoff is on the wrong side of common sense. He supported the Biden administration’s open-border policies and opposes the Trump administration’s efforts to secure the border and get violent illegal aliens off the street. Worse, he referred to ICE agents as “roving gangs of masked men” who “look like they couldn’t pass an army physical exam” and are “dressed up like pretend Delta Force operators.”

Ossoff is for allowing men to compete in women’s sports. He voted against the largest middle-class tax cut in history and advocates for policies that would put criminals back on the streets of Georgia’s cities and towns more quickly.

"Democrats are refusing to learn the lessons of 2024 and are doubling down on every unpopular idea that led to rampant inflation, endless tax hikes, and spiking energy costs,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall. “Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms are still all-in on open borders, men in women’s sports, and trying to raise taxes because they are a vessel for the radical left, not Georgians."

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The Democrats’ election post-mortem laid blame for the defeat at the feet of the party’s “persistent inability or unwillingness to listen to all voters.” Gosh, that sounds an awful lot like Ossoff, doesn’t it? We need to boot him from the Senate this November — full stop.

The Democrats’ own autopsy admits what conservatives have known all along: The party stopped listening to normal Americans. But Jon Ossoff and the rest of the radical left are still doubling down on open borders, higher taxes, men in women’s sports, and every other failed policy voters rejected in 2024.

That’s why independent conservative journalism matters. PJ Media is here to expose the spin, call out the lies, and keep fighting for common sense before the left does even more damage.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. Don’t wait — use FIGHT now and stand with us in the fight to hold the left accountable.