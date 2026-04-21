Jon Ossoff Is Running on California Cash, Not Georgia Support

On Monday, I wrote about how Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) continues to decry political donations from billionaires, even though he has received donations from over 70 billionaires for his reelection campaign. Now we’re learning more about where his donations are coming from — and most of them aren’t from the state he claims to represent.

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Here’s a scoop from a Los Angeles Times article from last week (emphasis mine):

Californians provided the most out-of-state cash to Democrats in nearly every hotly contested race, and in several cases gave more than in-state donors, according to a Times analysis of campaign finance filings covering the first three months of 2026. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who took in more than $14 million overall, received nearly as much from California backers as from supporters in his home state among donors who contributed at least $200 and whose identities were disclosed.

This is a pattern that has been going on for a long time — not just since the 2026 campaign began to heat up. Fox News was reporting on Ossoff’s out-of-state haul last fall.

“Ossoff’s latest quarterly filing shows that more than 80% of the money he raised last period came from out-of-state donors,” reported Fox News in October. “The report, which details contributions from individuals who have given at least $200 this cycle, also reveals that over half of his maxed-out donors hail from California, New York, or the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region.”

“But when it comes to donors who have maxed out their contribution limits, more of those political donors came from California (33.3%), New York (15.65%), and Massachusetts (10.8%) than from Georgia, which accounted for only 6.1% of maxed-out donors who contributed to Ossoff in the third quarter,” the report added.

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How insane is it that Ossoff is raking in four-fifths of his donations from outside the Peach State? No wonder he pushes for policies that benefit blue states rather than his own. He’s out of touch with Georgians because he’s spending California cash.

"Jon Ossoff fights for the coastal elites in California who bankroll his campaign, not hardworking Georgians. Ossoff voted in lockstep with California liberal Kamala Harris, and he'll do it again if the radical leftists in Beverly Hills get their way," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

Related: Jon Ossoff Rails Against Billionaire Donors — While Taking Their Money

Speaking of California, Ossoff picked up a doozy of an endorsement from someone who made her political fortunes in the tarnished Golden State. At a book tour stop in Savannah, Ga., over the weekend, Kamala Harris endorsed Ossoff.

“Harris also encouraged Georgia voters to support Sen. Jon Ossoff, calling the upcoming midterm elections a critical moment to shift the balance of power,” reports WSAV. “She emphasized the role of younger voters, saying decisions being made now will directly impact their future.”

I know: That’s probably not an endorsement that anyone would wear like a badge of honor, but it tells you all you need to know about Ossoff. He’s so out of touch with Georgia values that a failed presidential candidate endorsed him.

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"Jon Ossoff voted in lockstep with Kamala Harris, opening America's borders to criminals like Laken Riley's killer and sending inflation through the roof. The radical Ossoff-Harris agenda is out of touch with Georgia families and will be rejected again this November," said Puglia.

I can’t emphasize enough how we need to boot Ossoff from office in November. Come on, Georgia; you know what to do.

Jon Ossoff may have California cash and media allies, but we’ve still got the truth. Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive analysis, deeper dives, and fearless coverage you won’t find from the usual suspects. Get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.